FGFTReb
NORTH DAKOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Omot253-114-41-21412
Sueker326-133-32-95015
Tsartsidze292-51-21-3025
Brooks101-12-20-3044
Trent310-22-42-3532
Danielson243-73-30-1059
Norman201-42-20-1205
Eaglestaff146-100-01-21415
Nero93-40-00-3008
Mathews41-10-02-2002
Levias20-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5817-209-29142277

Percentages: FG .448, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Eaglestaff 3-6, Nero 2-2, Omot 2-8, Norman 1-3, Trent 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-1, Danielson 0-2, Sueker 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Omot).

Turnovers: 11 (Tsartsidze 4, Trent 3, Nero 2, Brooks, Danielson).

Steals: 8 (Danielson 2, Sueker 2, Norman, Omot, Trent, Tsartsidze).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ELONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bowen150-11-21-3011
Halloran387-83-31-23421
Ervin284-96-70-21315
Michael191-81-34-8033
Watson282-86-80-33212
Mackinnon264-91-31-1009
Sherry191-14-40-4236
Smart122-30-01-1114
Pratt100-00-00-0000
Junkin51-10-00-1012
Totals20022-4822-308-25101873

Percentages: FG .458, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Halloran 4-4, Watson 2-7, Ervin 1-3, Mackinnon 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Halloran 4, Sherry 3, Ervin 2, Mackinnon 2, Pratt, Watson).

Steals: 3 (Halloran, Smart, Watson).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Dakota374077
Elon274673

A_1,738 (5,100).

