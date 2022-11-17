|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Omot
|25
|3-11
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|4
|12
|Sueker
|32
|6-13
|3-3
|2-9
|5
|0
|15
|Tsartsidze
|29
|2-5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|5
|Brooks
|10
|1-1
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|4
|Trent
|31
|0-2
|2-4
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|Danielson
|24
|3-7
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|5
|9
|Norman
|20
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|5
|Eaglestaff
|14
|6-10
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|15
|Nero
|9
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|8
|Mathews
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Levias
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|17-20
|9-29
|14
|22
|77
Percentages: FG .448, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Eaglestaff 3-6, Nero 2-2, Omot 2-8, Norman 1-3, Trent 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-1, Danielson 0-2, Sueker 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Omot).
Turnovers: 11 (Tsartsidze 4, Trent 3, Nero 2, Brooks, Danielson).
Steals: 8 (Danielson 2, Sueker 2, Norman, Omot, Trent, Tsartsidze).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ELON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bowen
|15
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|Halloran
|38
|7-8
|3-3
|1-2
|3
|4
|21
|Ervin
|28
|4-9
|6-7
|0-2
|1
|3
|15
|Michael
|19
|1-8
|1-3
|4-8
|0
|3
|3
|Watson
|28
|2-8
|6-8
|0-3
|3
|2
|12
|Mackinnon
|26
|4-9
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|9
|Sherry
|19
|1-1
|4-4
|0-4
|2
|3
|6
|Smart
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|Pratt
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Junkin
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-48
|22-30
|8-25
|10
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .458, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Halloran 4-4, Watson 2-7, Ervin 1-3, Mackinnon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Halloran 4, Sherry 3, Ervin 2, Mackinnon 2, Pratt, Watson).
Steals: 3 (Halloran, Smart, Watson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Dakota
|37
|40
|—
|77
|Elon
|27
|46
|—
|73
A_1,738 (5,100).
