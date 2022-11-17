NORTH DAKOTA (2-2)
Omot 3-11 4-4 12, Sueker 6-13 3-3 15, Tsartsidze 2-5 1-2 5, Brooks 1-1 2-2 4, Trent 0-2 2-4 2, Danielson 3-7 3-3 9, Norman 1-4 2-2 5, Eaglestaff 6-10 0-0 15, Nero 3-4 0-0 8, Mathews 1-1 0-0 2, Levias 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 17-20 77.
ELON (1-3)
Bowen 0-1 1-2 1, Halloran 7-8 3-3 21, Ervin 4-9 6-7 15, Michael 1-8 1-3 3, Watson 2-8 6-8 12, Mackinnon 4-9 1-3 9, Sherry 1-1 4-4 6, Smart 2-3 0-0 4, Pratt 0-0 0-0 0, Junkin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 22-30 73.
Halftime_North Dakota 37-27. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 8-28 (Eaglestaff 3-6, Nero 2-2, Omot 2-8, Norman 1-3, Trent 0-1, Tsartsidze 0-1, Danielson 0-2, Sueker 0-5), Elon 7-15 (Halloran 4-4, Watson 2-7, Ervin 1-3, Mackinnon 0-1). Fouled Out_Danielson. Rebounds_North Dakota 29 (Sueker 9), Elon 25 (Michael 8). Assists_North Dakota 14 (Sueker, Trent 5), Elon 10 (Halloran, Watson 3). Total Fouls_North Dakota 22, Elon 18. A_1,738 (5,100).
