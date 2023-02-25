ST. THOMAS (MN) (18-13)
Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Bjorklund 7-20 2-4 17, Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Rohde 11-21 2-5 27, Dufault 4-7 1-1 11, Nau 2-3 0-0 5, Lee 3-5 0-0 6, Engels 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-68 7-12 74.
NORTH DAKOTA (12-19)
Danielson 3-10 2-4 9, Omot 4-9 8-10 17, Tsartsidze 8-12 1-2 20, Norman 3-8 0-0 7, Trent 3-5 2-4 9, Eaglestaff 5-7 0-2 13, Brooks 2-3 1-2 5, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Sueker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 14-24 82.
Halftime_North Dakota 40-38. 3-Point Goals_St. Thomas (MN) 7-22 (Rohde 3-8, Dufault 2-2, Nau 1-1, Bjorklund 1-6, Allen 0-1, Miller 0-4), North Dakota 10-24 (Eaglestaff 3-4, Tsartsidze 3-5, Trent 1-2, Norman 1-3, Danielson 1-4, Omot 1-6). Fouled Out_Nau, Lee. Rebounds_St. Thomas (MN) 34 (Bjorklund 9), North Dakota 35 (Danielson, Tsartsidze 7). Assists_St. Thomas (MN) 15 (Dufault 4), North Dakota 12 (Omot, Trent, Eaglestaff 3). Total Fouls_St. Thomas (MN) 24, North Dakota 15. A_1,715 (3,300).
