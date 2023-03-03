NORTH DAKOTA (13-19)
Danielson 5-7 1-1 13, Omot 3-7 1-4 8, Tsartsidze 4-10 0-1 9, Norman 9-14 1-1 25, Trent 3-7 1-2 7, Eaglestaff 6-15 0-0 15, Brooks 2-3 0-0 4, Sueker 1-2 0-0 2, Levias 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 4-9 83.
DENVER (15-17)
Kisunas 12-15 3-3 27, Tainamo 2-7 0-0 4, Bruner 7-18 2-2 18, Lukic 3-12 0-0 8, Mullins 4-6 3-4 11, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0, Bickham 0-0 0-0 0, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0, Hess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 8-9 68.
Halftime_North Dakota 31-27. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 13-36 (Norman 6-11, Eaglestaff 3-9, Danielson 2-3, Omot 1-4, Tsartsidze 1-6, Sueker 0-1, Trent 0-2), Denver 4-11 (Bruner 2-2, Lukic 2-7, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1). Fouled Out_Mullins. Rebounds_North Dakota 25 (Tsartsidze 7), Denver 36 (Tainamo 12). Assists_North Dakota 18 (Eaglestaff 8), Denver 12 (Bruner 6). Total Fouls_North Dakota 14, Denver 16.
