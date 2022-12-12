NORTH CENTRAL (0-2)
Freetly 0-7 0-0 0, Thomas 1-4 0-1 2, Filer 4-15 0-0 9, Holtman 4-10 0-0 9, Kjeseth 2-6 0-0 5, Sund 5-8 0-0 10, Preble 1-3 0-0 2, Carrizales 0-4 1-2 1, Orsello 0-1 2-2 2, Wedgeworth-Brown 1-4 0-0 2, VanEtten 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 21-66 3-5 48.
NORTH DAKOTA (6-7)
Omot 4-7 1-4 10, Tsartsidze 5-8 1-1 12, Brooks 4-4 0-0 8, Norman 2-4 1-1 6, Trent 5-5 0-1 10, Eaglestaff 2-7 0-0 6, Nero 4-10 1-2 12, Levias 3-8 0-0 8, Sueker 3-4 1-1 7, Danielson 5-5 0-1 14, Mathews 1-2 4-6 6, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-64 9-17 99.
Halftime_North Dakota 55-18. 3-Point Goals_North Central 3-22 (Kjeseth 1-1, Holtman 1-2, Filer 1-8, Sund 0-1, Wedgeworth-Brown 0-1, Carrizales 0-2, Preble 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Freetly 0-3), North Dakota 14-28 (Danielson 4-4, Nero 3-7, Eaglestaff 2-4, Levias 2-4, Omot 1-2, Norman 1-3, Tsartsidze 1-3, Sueker 0-1). Rebounds_North Central 30 (Filer 6), North Dakota 47 (Tsartsidze, Levias 7). Assists_North Central 5 (Sund 2), North Dakota 23 (Levias 5). Total Fouls_North Central 17, North Dakota 8. A_1,225 (3,300).
