FGFTReb
NORTH CENTRALMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freetly160-70-01-1020
Thomas181-40-10-2022
Filer274-150-01-6129
Holtman264-100-02-5039
Kjeseth242-60-04-4115
Sund255-80-01-32410
Preble191-30-00-2002
Carrizales150-41-20-1011
Orsello110-12-20-3102
Wedgeworth-Brown101-40-00-3022
VanEtten93-40-00-0006
Totals20021-663-59-3051748

Percentages: FG .318, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Kjeseth 1-1, Holtman 1-2, Filer 1-8, Sund 0-1, Wedgeworth-Brown 0-1, Carrizales 0-2, Preble 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Freetly 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Holtman, Thomas).

Turnovers: 14 (Filer 3, Holtman 3, Kjeseth 2, Sund 2, Thomas 2, Orsello, Wedgeworth-Brown).

Steals: 13 (Holtman 4, Filer 2, Freetly 2, Kjeseth 2, Thomas 2, VanEtten).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH DAKOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Omot184-71-41-31010
Tsartsidze165-81-11-73012
Brooks164-40-02-4108
Norman142-41-10-2216
Trent165-50-10-41010
Eaglestaff252-70-00-3206
Nero244-101-21-44212
Levias203-80-02-7508
Sueker143-41-11-4027
Danielson135-50-11-31014
Mathews131-24-61-4216
Grant110-00-00-2120
Totals20038-649-1710-4723899

Percentages: FG .594, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Danielson 4-4, Nero 3-7, Eaglestaff 2-4, Levias 2-4, Omot 1-2, Norman 1-3, Tsartsidze 1-3, Sueker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Omot 2, Mathews, Norman).

Turnovers: 15 (Grant 2, Levias 2, Norman 2, Omot 2, Sueker 2, Trent 2, Danielson, Nero, Tsartsidze).

Steals: 7 (Brooks 2, Trent 2, Eaglestaff, Sueker, Tsartsidze).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Central183048
North Dakota554499

A_1,225 (3,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you