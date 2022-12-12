|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CENTRAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freetly
|16
|0-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Thomas
|18
|1-4
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Filer
|27
|4-15
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|9
|Holtman
|26
|4-10
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|9
|Kjeseth
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|4-4
|1
|1
|5
|Sund
|25
|5-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|10
|Preble
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Carrizales
|15
|0-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Orsello
|11
|0-1
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Wedgeworth-Brown
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|VanEtten
|9
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|21-66
|3-5
|9-30
|5
|17
|48
Percentages: FG .318, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Kjeseth 1-1, Holtman 1-2, Filer 1-8, Sund 0-1, Wedgeworth-Brown 0-1, Carrizales 0-2, Preble 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Freetly 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Holtman, Thomas).
Turnovers: 14 (Filer 3, Holtman 3, Kjeseth 2, Sund 2, Thomas 2, Orsello, Wedgeworth-Brown).
Steals: 13 (Holtman 4, Filer 2, Freetly 2, Kjeseth 2, Thomas 2, VanEtten).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Omot
|18
|4-7
|1-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|10
|Tsartsidze
|16
|5-8
|1-1
|1-7
|3
|0
|12
|Brooks
|16
|4-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|8
|Norman
|14
|2-4
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|Trent
|16
|5-5
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|0
|10
|Eaglestaff
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|6
|Nero
|24
|4-10
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|2
|12
|Levias
|20
|3-8
|0-0
|2-7
|5
|0
|8
|Sueker
|14
|3-4
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|7
|Danielson
|13
|5-5
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|14
|Mathews
|13
|1-2
|4-6
|1-4
|2
|1
|6
|Grant
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|38-64
|9-17
|10-47
|23
|8
|99
Percentages: FG .594, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Danielson 4-4, Nero 3-7, Eaglestaff 2-4, Levias 2-4, Omot 1-2, Norman 1-3, Tsartsidze 1-3, Sueker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Omot 2, Mathews, Norman).
Turnovers: 15 (Grant 2, Levias 2, Norman 2, Omot 2, Sueker 2, Trent 2, Danielson, Nero, Tsartsidze).
Steals: 7 (Brooks 2, Trent 2, Eaglestaff, Sueker, Tsartsidze).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Central
|18
|30
|—
|48
|North Dakota
|55
|44
|—
|99
A_1,225 (3,300).
