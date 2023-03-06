FGFTReb
SOUTH DAKOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kamateros355-140-01-121311
Archambault353-72-21-7038
Hayes294-80-04-5048
Perrott-Hunt385-115-60-36316
Plitzuweit325-126-60-42217
Bruns161-20-00-1012
Burchill152-40-00-3046
Totals20025-5813-146-3592068

Percentages: FG .431, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Burchill 2-4, Perrott-Hunt 1-2, Plitzuweit 1-6, Kamateros 1-8, Archambault 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bruns, Hayes).

Turnovers: 8 (Burchill 3, Archambault 2, Perrott-Hunt 2, Hayes).

Steals: 2 (Archambault, Kamateros).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
N. DAKOTA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Morgan274-72-53-62310
Nelson396-1511-132-114223
Miller304-81-20-31112
Skunberg356-153-40-52317
Wheeler-Thomas300-41-20-1141
White262-72-21-3137
Streit100-00-00-1000
Waddles30-00-00-0000
Totals20022-5620-286-30111670

Percentages: FG .393, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Miller 3-6, Skunberg 2-5, White 1-3, Wheeler-Thomas 0-1, Nelson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Nelson 2, Miller, Streit, White).

Turnovers: 6 (Nelson 3, Morgan, Wheeler-Thomas, White).

Steals: 3 (Skunberg 2, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

South Dakota254368
N. Dakota St.333770

A_5,846 (12,000).

