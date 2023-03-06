|FG
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kamateros
|35
|5-14
|0-0
|1-12
|1
|3
|11
|Archambault
|35
|3-7
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|3
|8
|Hayes
|29
|4-8
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|4
|8
|Perrott-Hunt
|38
|5-11
|5-6
|0-3
|6
|3
|16
|Plitzuweit
|32
|5-12
|6-6
|0-4
|2
|2
|17
|Bruns
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Burchill
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|6
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|13-14
|6-35
|9
|20
|68
Percentages: FG .431, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Burchill 2-4, Perrott-Hunt 1-2, Plitzuweit 1-6, Kamateros 1-8, Archambault 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bruns, Hayes).
Turnovers: 8 (Burchill 3, Archambault 2, Perrott-Hunt 2, Hayes).
Steals: 2 (Archambault, Kamateros).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morgan
|27
|4-7
|2-5
|3-6
|2
|3
|10
|Nelson
|39
|6-15
|11-13
|2-11
|4
|2
|23
|Miller
|30
|4-8
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|12
|Skunberg
|35
|6-15
|3-4
|0-5
|2
|3
|17
|Wheeler-Thomas
|30
|0-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|1
|White
|26
|2-7
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|7
|Streit
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Waddles
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|20-28
|6-30
|11
|16
|70
Percentages: FG .393, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Miller 3-6, Skunberg 2-5, White 1-3, Wheeler-Thomas 0-1, Nelson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Nelson 2, Miller, Streit, White).
Turnovers: 6 (Nelson 3, Morgan, Wheeler-Thomas, White).
Steals: 3 (Skunberg 2, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Dakota
|25
|43
|—
|68
|N. Dakota St.
|33
|37
|—
|70
A_5,846 (12,000).
