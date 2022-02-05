FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henn315-80-00-31313
Tainamo252-51-23-6036
Gatlin160-00-00-2010
Hunt243-147-81-41413
Johnson284-101-10-21110
Porter314-145-63-60015
Moore220-00-00-4410
Green183-42-21-3048
Lopez-Sanvicente50-00-00-1100
Totals20021-5516-198-3181765

Percentages: FG .382, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Henn 3-5, Porter 2-8, Tainamo 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Hunt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunt).

Turnovers: 8 (Porter 3, Henn 2, Hunt 2, Gatlin).

Steals: 6 (Johnson 4, Hunt, Porter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
N. DAKOTA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kreuser326-107-82-82223
Cook265-110-00-11212
Eady322-66-63-84412
Skunberg302-90-20-5004
Griesel342-30-03-7544
Nelson234-104-51-50312
Harden-Hayes101-42-22-3014
Morgan71-20-00-0012
McKinney60-10-00-2100
Totals20023-5619-2311-39131773

Percentages: FG .411, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Kreuser 4-7, Eady 2-2, Cook 2-6, McKinney 0-1, Harden-Hayes 0-3, Nelson 0-3, Skunberg 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Eady, McKinney).

Turnovers: 10 (Eady 4, Griesel 2, Skunberg 2, Kreuser, Nelson).

Steals: 4 (Griesel 2, Eady, Kreuser).

Technical Fouls: None.

Denver303565
N. Dakota St.373673

A_1,860 (5,700).

