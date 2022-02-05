|FG
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henn
|31
|5-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|13
|Tainamo
|25
|2-5
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|3
|6
|Gatlin
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Hunt
|24
|3-14
|7-8
|1-4
|1
|4
|13
|Johnson
|28
|4-10
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Porter
|31
|4-14
|5-6
|3-6
|0
|0
|15
|Moore
|22
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|1
|0
|Green
|18
|3-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|8
|Lopez-Sanvicente
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|16-19
|8-31
|8
|17
|65
Percentages: FG .382, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Henn 3-5, Porter 2-8, Tainamo 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Hunt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunt).
Turnovers: 8 (Porter 3, Henn 2, Hunt 2, Gatlin).
Steals: 6 (Johnson 4, Hunt, Porter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kreuser
|32
|6-10
|7-8
|2-8
|2
|2
|23
|Cook
|26
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|12
|Eady
|32
|2-6
|6-6
|3-8
|4
|4
|12
|Skunberg
|30
|2-9
|0-2
|0-5
|0
|0
|4
|Griesel
|34
|2-3
|0-0
|3-7
|5
|4
|4
|Nelson
|23
|4-10
|4-5
|1-5
|0
|3
|12
|Harden-Hayes
|10
|1-4
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Morgan
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|McKinney
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|19-23
|11-39
|13
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .411, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Kreuser 4-7, Eady 2-2, Cook 2-6, McKinney 0-1, Harden-Hayes 0-3, Nelson 0-3, Skunberg 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Eady, McKinney).
Turnovers: 10 (Eady 4, Griesel 2, Skunberg 2, Kreuser, Nelson).
Steals: 4 (Griesel 2, Eady, Kreuser).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Denver
|30
|35
|—
|65
|N. Dakota St.
|37
|36
|—
|73
A_1,860 (5,700).