FGFTReb
N. DAKOTA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kreuser318-136-80-102424
Nelson283-102-41-5149
Cook264-70-00-20310
Eady366-130-03-54214
Griesel301-80-00-5422
Skunberg222-50-00-5235
Guy142-30-00-2206
Streit90-00-01-5000
Kallman41-10-00-0103
Totals20027-608-125-39161873

Percentages: FG .450, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Guy 2-3, Cook 2-5, Eady 2-5, Kreuser 2-6, Kallman 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Skunberg 1-3, Griesel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kreuser 2, Cook, Griesel).

Turnovers: 12 (Kreuser 3, Cook 2, Griesel 2, Skunberg 2, Eady, Kallman, Nelson).

Steals: 3 (Eady, Griesel, Skunberg).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson273-95-70-40011
Bell111-50-01-3022
Blake325-114-54-92214
Crockrell222-50-01-3004
Outlaw214-90-00-4019
Avdalovic232-74-40-1009
Byers161-22-51-2214
Freeman151-60-11-3042
Wilson-Rouse152-40-00-1006
Bailey90-20-00-3010
Brown70-20-00-1010
Oliveira20-00-00-0010
Totals20021-6215-228-3441361

Percentages: FG .339, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Wilson-Rouse 2-2, Outlaw 1-3, Avdalovic 1-4, Bell 0-1, Brown 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Bailey 0-2, Blake 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Blake).

Turnovers: 8 (Freeman 3, Blake 2, Anderson, Bell, Outlaw).

Steals: 4 (Blake 2, Byers, Crockrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Dakota St.343973
Pacific243761

A_925 (6,150).

