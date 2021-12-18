|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kreuser
|31
|8-13
|6-8
|0-10
|2
|4
|24
|Nelson
|28
|3-10
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|4
|9
|Cook
|26
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|10
|Eady
|36
|6-13
|0-0
|3-5
|4
|2
|14
|Griesel
|30
|1-8
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|2
|2
|Skunberg
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|5
|Guy
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Streit
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Kallman
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|8-12
|5-39
|16
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .450, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Guy 2-3, Cook 2-5, Eady 2-5, Kreuser 2-6, Kallman 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Skunberg 1-3, Griesel 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kreuser 2, Cook, Griesel).
Turnovers: 12 (Kreuser 3, Cook 2, Griesel 2, Skunberg 2, Eady, Kallman, Nelson).
Steals: 3 (Eady, Griesel, Skunberg).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|27
|3-9
|5-7
|0-4
|0
|0
|11
|Bell
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Blake
|32
|5-11
|4-5
|4-9
|2
|2
|14
|Crockrell
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Outlaw
|21
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|9
|Avdalovic
|23
|2-7
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Byers
|16
|1-2
|2-5
|1-2
|2
|1
|4
|Freeman
|15
|1-6
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|4
|2
|Wilson-Rouse
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Bailey
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Oliveira
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-62
|15-22
|8-34
|4
|13
|61
Percentages: FG .339, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Wilson-Rouse 2-2, Outlaw 1-3, Avdalovic 1-4, Bell 0-1, Brown 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Bailey 0-2, Blake 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Blake).
Turnovers: 8 (Freeman 3, Blake 2, Anderson, Bell, Outlaw).
Steals: 4 (Blake 2, Byers, Crockrell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Dakota St.
|34
|39
|—
|73
|Pacific
|24
|37
|—
|61
A_925 (6,150).