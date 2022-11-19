SC STATE (0-5)
Everett 2-6 0-0 5, Da.James 1-2 1-2 3, Alston 0-7 1-2 1, Gary 6-15 0-0 15, Simpson 4-11 0-0 8, Edwards 3-10 4-5 10, Brown 5-10 1-2 11, Hallums 2-7 0-0 4, Wilson 3-4 3-5 9, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Bates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-73 10-16 66.
NORTH FLORIDA (1-2)
Hendricksen 6-16 3-4 17, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Hicklen 2-8 6-6 11, Lanier 1-5 4-4 6, Placer 5-11 6-7 18, Do.James 3-5 3-6 9, Berry 1-4 0-0 3, Aybar 2-2 2-5 6. Totals 21-55 24-32 72.
Halftime_SC State 32-28. 3-Point Goals_SC State 4-15 (Gary 3-8, Everett 1-2, Alston 0-1, Brown 0-1, Simpson 0-1, Edwards 0-2), North Florida 6-26 (Placer 2-5, Hendricksen 2-7, Berry 1-4, Hicklen 1-5, Do.James 0-2, Lanier 0-3). Fouled Out_Simpson. Rebounds_SC State 44 (Brown, Wilson 8), North Florida 32 (Hendricksen, Parker 7). Assists_SC State 8 (Edwards 2), North Florida 11 (Hicklen 5). Total Fouls_SC State 21, North Florida 13. A_2,159 (5,800).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.