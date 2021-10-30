|North Texas
|3
|7
|7
|7
|6
|—
|30
|Rice
|0
|3
|7
|14
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
UNT_FG Mooney 35, 8:58.
Second Quarter
RICE_FG VanSickle 30, 2:07.
UNT_Torrey 1 run (Mooney kick), :15.
Third Quarter
RICE_Myers 1 run (VanSickle kick), 6:45.
UNT_Adeyi 5 run (Mooney kick), 3:58.
Fourth Quarter
RICE_Ja.Bailey 17 pass from Constantine (VanSickle kick), 11:50.
UNT_I.Johnson 6 run (Mooney kick), 2:03.
RICE_Patterson 12 pass from Constantine (VanSickle kick), :16.
First Overtime
UNT_Adeyi 1 run, :00.
|UNT
|RICE
|First downs
|22
|25
|Total Net Yards
|314
|368
|Rushes-yards
|43-193
|46-97
|Passing
|121
|271
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|3-75
|3-43
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-0
|18-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-25
|Punts
|4-45.0
|3-43.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-74
|15-114
|Time of Possession
|21:16
|38:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_North Texas, Aune 7-66, Adeyi 12-47, Torrey 14-43, I.Johnson 8-27, B.Jackson 1-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Rice, Griffin 14-47, Myers 11-32, Broussard 11-18, Constantine 6-9, Suckley 1-0, Montgomery 2-(minus 1), Green 1-(minus 8).
PASSING_North Texas, Aune 11-22-0-121. Rice, Constantine 16-30-0-242, Green 2-3-0-29, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_North Texas, B.Jackson 3-50, Lyles 3-18, Burns 2-30, I.Johnson 1-20, Torrey 1-2, Pirtle 1-1. Rice, Ja.Bailey 10-143, Patterson 4-31, Myers 3-88, Pitre 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Rice, VanSickle 51, VanSickle 45.