FGFTReb
NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell334-73-41-42212
Ousmane153-80-02-3016
Jones374-86-81-34215
McBride333-83-43-42211
Murray321-30-01-3022
Perry221-70-00-1133
Scott182-22-21-4016
Simmons91-10-00-2002
Totals20019-4414-189-2491357

Percentages: FG .432, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (McBride 2-5, Bell 1-2, Perry 1-2, Jones 1-3, Murray 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bell 2, Ousmane 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Bell 2, Jones 2, McBride 2, Murray, Ousmane, Scott).

Steals: 6 (McBride 2, Bell, Jones, Ousmane, Simmons).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DRAKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brodie183-40-02-2016
Hemphill324-51-20-4029
Murphy286-120-01-30213
Penn335-82-30-11212
Wilkins120-10-00-1010
Sturtz292-62-20-6116
DeVries262-51-10-1135
Akinwole171-20-00-1113
Ferguson60-00-01-2000
Totals20023-436-84-2141354

Percentages: FG .535, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Akinwole 1-1, Murphy 1-3, DeVries 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Sturtz 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (DeVries 3).

Turnovers: 12 (Penn 4, Wilkins 4, Akinwole, Brodie, DeVries, Murphy).

Steals: 4 (Hemphill 2, Murphy, Wilkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Texas243357
Drake203454

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you