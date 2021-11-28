|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|33
|4-7
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|12
|Ousmane
|15
|3-8
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|6
|Jones
|37
|4-8
|6-8
|1-3
|4
|2
|15
|McBride
|33
|3-8
|3-4
|3-4
|2
|2
|11
|Murray
|32
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Perry
|22
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Scott
|18
|2-2
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Simmons
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|19-44
|14-18
|9-24
|9
|13
|57
Percentages: FG .432, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (McBride 2-5, Bell 1-2, Perry 1-2, Jones 1-3, Murray 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bell 2, Ousmane 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Bell 2, Jones 2, McBride 2, Murray, Ousmane, Scott).
Steals: 6 (McBride 2, Bell, Jones, Ousmane, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brodie
|18
|3-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|6
|Hemphill
|32
|4-5
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|9
|Murphy
|28
|6-12
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|13
|Penn
|33
|5-8
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|12
|Wilkins
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Sturtz
|29
|2-6
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|1
|6
|DeVries
|26
|2-5
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Akinwole
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Ferguson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-43
|6-8
|4-21
|4
|13
|54
Percentages: FG .535, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Akinwole 1-1, Murphy 1-3, DeVries 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Sturtz 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (DeVries 3).
Turnovers: 12 (Penn 4, Wilkins 4, Akinwole, Brodie, DeVries, Murphy).
Steals: 4 (Hemphill 2, Murphy, Wilkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Texas
|24
|33
|—
|57
|Drake
|20
|34
|—
|54
.