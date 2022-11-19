FGFTReb
FRESNO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
I.Moore204-54-61-80213
Baker345-131-40-20212
Campbell294-83-40-10212
Hill282-71-11-1065
Holland271-30-02-4023
Colimerio172-30-00-1024
Andre150-11-20-3011
Whitaker150-00-00-1010
Yap131-40-00-1012
Isitua20-00-00-0020
Totals20019-4410-174-2212352

Percentages: FG .432, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (I.Moore 1-1, Holland 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Baker 1-5, Colimerio 0-1, Hill 0-2, Yap 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Campbell).

Turnovers: 13 (Hill 4, I.Moore 2, Yap 2, Andre, Campbell, Colimerio, Holland, Whitaker).

Steals: 1 (Holland).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ousmane191-24-52-3156
Eady301-70-02-4013
Huntsberry182-90-00-1034
Perry326-145-50-41321
Scott19201-15-61-4238
Martinez252-44-92-70110
Jones202-50-20-3114
Stone201-22-21-4005
Morgan20-00-00-0000
Sissoko20-10-01-1000
Totals20016-4520-299-3271761

Percentages: FG .356, FT .690.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Perry 4-9, Martinez 2-4, Scott 1-1, Stone 1-2, Eady 1-7, Jones 0-2, Huntsberry 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Jones 4, Ousmane 3, Huntsberry, Martinez, Perry, Scott).

Steals: 2 (Eady, Stone).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fresno St.282452
North Texas313061

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

