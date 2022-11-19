|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FRESNO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|I.Moore
|20
|4-5
|4-6
|1-8
|0
|2
|13
|Baker
|34
|5-13
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|12
|Campbell
|29
|4-8
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|12
|Hill
|28
|2-7
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|6
|5
|Holland
|27
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|3
|Colimerio
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Andre
|15
|0-1
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|1
|Whitaker
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Yap
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Isitua
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-44
|10-17
|4-22
|1
|23
|52
Percentages: FG .432, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (I.Moore 1-1, Holland 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Baker 1-5, Colimerio 0-1, Hill 0-2, Yap 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Campbell).
Turnovers: 13 (Hill 4, I.Moore 2, Yap 2, Andre, Campbell, Colimerio, Holland, Whitaker).
Steals: 1 (Holland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ousmane
|19
|1-2
|4-5
|2-3
|1
|5
|6
|Eady
|30
|1-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|3
|Huntsberry
|18
|2-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Perry
|32
|6-14
|5-5
|0-4
|1
|3
|21
|Scott
|1920
|1-1
|5-6
|1-4
|2
|3
|8
|Martinez
|25
|2-4
|4-9
|2-7
|0
|1
|10
|Jones
|20
|2-5
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Stone
|20
|1-2
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|5
|Morgan
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sissoko
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-45
|20-29
|9-32
|7
|17
|61
Percentages: FG .356, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Perry 4-9, Martinez 2-4, Scott 1-1, Stone 1-2, Eady 1-7, Jones 0-2, Huntsberry 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Jones 4, Ousmane 3, Huntsberry, Martinez, Perry, Scott).
Steals: 2 (Eady, Stone).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fresno St.
|28
|24
|—
|52
|North Texas
|31
|30
|—
|61
.
