UTSA (7-15)
Diouf 0-1 0-0 0, Buggs 4-7 1-2 13, Richards 5-11 0-0 12, Tucker 3-6 2-3 8, Aleu 0-1 1-2 1, Germany 5-11 5-6 15, Farmer 3-4 0-0 6, Czumbel 0-3 2-2 2, Addo-Ankrah 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 20-45 13-17 59.
NORTH TEXAS (17-5)
Ousmane 6-9 1-3 13, Eady 2-5 1-2 5, Huntsberry 4-7 0-0 8, Perry 6-11 4-4 21, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-4 2-2 2, Martinez 4-9 0-0 9, Stone 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 24-48 9-12 63.
Halftime_North Texas 34-27. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 6-15 (Buggs 4-5, Richards 2-7, Addo-Ankrah 0-1, Czumbel 0-2), North Texas 6-14 (Perry 5-8, Martinez 1-2, Eady 0-1, Scott 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Ousmane. Rebounds_UTSA 20 (Germany 7), North Texas 28 (Ousmane 10). Assists_UTSA 10 (Tucker 5), North Texas 11 (Jones 5). Total Fouls_UTSA 14, North Texas 19. A_3,948 (10,500).
