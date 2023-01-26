|FG
|Reb
|UTSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diouf
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Buggs
|37
|4-7
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|13
|Richards
|32
|5-11
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|12
|Tucker
|30
|3-6
|2-3
|1-1
|5
|2
|8
|Aleu
|9
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Germany
|27
|5-11
|5-6
|1-7
|1
|2
|15
|Farmer
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Czumbel
|20
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Addo-Ankrah
|16
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-45
|13-17
|5-20
|10
|14
|59
Percentages: FG .444, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-5, Richards 2-7, Addo-Ankrah 0-1, Czumbel 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer).
Turnovers: 12 (Germany 4, Tucker 4, Aleu, Czumbel, Diouf, Farmer).
Steals: 1 (Czumbel).
Technical Fouls: Tucker, 5:53 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ousmane
|25
|6-9
|1-3
|4-10
|1
|5
|13
|Eady
|29
|2-5
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|5
|Huntsberry
|33
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|8
|Perry
|32
|6-11
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|4
|21
|Scott
|25
|0-1
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|33
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|2
|Martinez
|14
|4-9
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|9
|Stone
|9
|2-2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Totals
|200
|24-48
|9-12
|10-28
|11
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Perry 5-8, Martinez 1-2, Eady 0-1, Scott 0-1, Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ousmane).
Turnovers: 15 (Ousmane 7, Huntsberry 2, Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Scott, Stone).
Steals: 5 (Scott 2, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry).
Technical Fouls: Ousmane, 17:13 first.
|UTSA
|27
|32
|—
|59
|North Texas
|34
|29
|—
|63
A_3,948 (10,500).
