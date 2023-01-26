FGFTReb
UTSAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Diouf80-10-01-2030
Buggs374-71-20-01213
Richards325-110-00-51312
Tucker303-62-31-1528
Aleu90-11-21-1001
Germany275-115-61-71215
Farmer213-40-00-2016
Czumbel200-32-20-0202
Addo-Ankrah160-12-21-2012
Totals20020-4513-175-20101459

Percentages: FG .444, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-5, Richards 2-7, Addo-Ankrah 0-1, Czumbel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer).

Turnovers: 12 (Germany 4, Tucker 4, Aleu, Czumbel, Diouf, Farmer).

Steals: 1 (Czumbel).

Technical Fouls: Tucker, 5:53 second.

FGFTReb
NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ousmane256-91-34-101513
Eady292-51-21-3105
Huntsberry334-70-00-1318
Perry326-114-41-30421
Scott250-10-02-5010
Jones330-42-20-1512
Martinez144-90-02-4149
Stone92-21-10-1035
Totals20024-489-1210-28111963

Percentages: FG .500, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Perry 5-8, Martinez 1-2, Eady 0-1, Scott 0-1, Jones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ousmane).

Turnovers: 15 (Ousmane 7, Huntsberry 2, Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Scott, Stone).

Steals: 5 (Scott 2, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry).

Technical Fouls: Ousmane, 17:13 first.

UTSA273259
North Texas342963

A_3,948 (10,500).

