UAB (29-10)
T.Brewer 0-3 2-2 2, Buffen 3-7 3-4 11, Jemison 1-4 4-4 6, Lovan 3-7 2-2 8, Walker 6-14 6-10 21, Gaines 1-4 2-2 4, Davis 2-4 3-5 7, L.Brewer 0-2 2-2 2, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 24-31 61.
NORTH TEXAS (31-7)
Sissoko 3-4 0-0 6, Huntsberry 7-18 5-6 21, Jones 1-6 0-0 3, Perry 7-14 3-3 20, Scott 6-10 2-2 14, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Eady 1-1 0-0 2, Martinez 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 10-11 68.
Halftime_North Texas 37-27. 3-Point Goals_UAB 5-16 (Walker 3-8, Buffen 2-3, L.Brewer 0-1, T.Brewer 0-1, Gaines 0-3), North Texas 6-22 (Perry 3-9, Huntsberry 2-5, Jones 1-4, Scott 0-1, Stone 0-1, Martinez 0-2). Rebounds_UAB 27 (Buffen, Jemison 7), North Texas 31 (Sissoko 9). Assists_UAB 8 (Walker 6), North Texas 11 (Jones, Perry 3). Total Fouls_UAB 14, North Texas 20.
