FGFTReb
UABMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Brewer280-32-22-4002
Buffen373-73-42-71211
Jemison271-44-43-7036
Lovan243-72-21-4008
Walker406-146-100-06221
Gaines181-42-20-1144
Davis142-43-50-1037
L.Brewer80-22-20-1002
Toney40-00-01-2000
Totals20016-4524-319-2781461

Percentages: FG .356, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Walker 3-8, Buffen 2-3, L.Brewer 0-1, T.Brewer 0-1, Gaines 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Buffen, T.Brewer).

Turnovers: 11 (Walker 5, Buffen 2, Gaines, L.Brewer, Lovan, Toney).

Steals: 7 (Buffen, Gaines, Jemison, L.Brewer, Lovan, T.Brewer, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sissoko343-40-03-9226
Huntsberry387-185-60-62421
Jones371-60-01-4333
Perry377-143-31-13320
Scott326-102-24-71314
Stone80-10-00-1010
Eady71-10-00-2022
Martinez71-30-01-1022
Totals20026-5710-1110-31112068

Percentages: FG .456, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Perry 3-9, Huntsberry 2-5, Jones 1-4, Scott 0-1, Stone 0-1, Martinez 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Scott, Sissoko).

Turnovers: 9 (Jones 4, Eady, Huntsberry, Martinez, Perry, Sissoko).

Steals: 8 (Perry 5, Jones, Scott, Sissoko).

Technical Fouls: None.

UAB273461
North Texas373168

