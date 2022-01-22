|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OLD DOMINION
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ezikpe
|33
|2-10
|0-0
|5-8
|1
|2
|4
|Trice
|28
|6-13
|2-7
|2-8
|1
|5
|14
|Hunter
|36
|9-13
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|20
|Keyser
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Long
|30
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Essien
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Smith
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Stines
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Oliver
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|3-9
|8-28
|4
|14
|56
Percentages: FG .481, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Smith 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Keyser 1-3, Ezikpe 0-1, Long 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezikpe, Smith).
Turnovers: 11 (Keyser 4, Trice 2, Essien, Ezikpe, Hunter, Long, Stines).
Steals: 6 (Ezikpe 2, Trice 2, Long, Oliver).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|35
|6-10
|5-7
|3-10
|5
|3
|17
|Ousmane
|29
|5-10
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|10
|Jones
|38
|4-6
|5-6
|0-1
|2
|2
|16
|McBride
|35
|3-10
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Murray
|33
|2-4
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|1
|6
|Scott
|14
|1-1
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Perry
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Browne
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Stone
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wright
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zephir
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-44
|14-22
|4-25
|11
|11
|69
Percentages: FG .523, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Jones 3-4, Murray 2-3, McBride 2-7, Scott 1-1, Perry 1-2, Bell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ousmane 3, Bell).
Turnovers: 10 (Bell 2, Jones 2, Ousmane 2, McBride, Murray, Scott, Wright).
Steals: 8 (Murray 3, Bell 2, McBride 2, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Old Dominion
|21
|35
|—
|56
|North Texas
|40
|29
|—
|69
A_3,475 (10,500).