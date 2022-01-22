FGFTReb
OLD DOMINIONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ezikpe332-100-05-8124
Trice286-132-72-81514
Hunter369-131-20-42120
Keyser323-90-01-3037
Long302-30-00-3034
Essien202-30-00-2004
Smith101-10-00-0003
Stines70-00-00-0000
Oliver40-00-00-0000
Totals20025-523-98-2841456

Percentages: FG .481, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Smith 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Keyser 1-3, Ezikpe 0-1, Long 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezikpe, Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Keyser 4, Trice 2, Essien, Ezikpe, Hunter, Long, Stines).

Steals: 6 (Ezikpe 2, Trice 2, Long, Oliver).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell356-105-73-105317
Ousmane295-100-20-41110
Jones384-65-60-12216
McBride353-101-20-1129
Murray332-40-01-7116
Scott141-13-50-1016
Perry122-30-00-0105
Browne10-00-00-0010
Stone10-00-00-1000
Wright10-00-00-0000
Zephir10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-4414-224-25111169

Percentages: FG .523, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Jones 3-4, Murray 2-3, McBride 2-7, Scott 1-1, Perry 1-2, Bell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ousmane 3, Bell).

Turnovers: 10 (Bell 2, Jones 2, Ousmane 2, McBride, Murray, Scott, Wright).

Steals: 8 (Murray 3, Bell 2, McBride 2, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Old Dominion213556
North Texas402969

A_3,475 (10,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

