|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ousmane
|32
|8-14
|4-4
|3-10
|2
|2
|20
|Eady
|21
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Huntsberry
|38
|8-10
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|2
|19
|Perry
|36
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|11
|Scott
|36
|5-7
|1-3
|0-6
|4
|3
|11
|Jones
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|5
|Stone
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Sissoko
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-49
|7-9
|5-26
|14
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .612, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Perry 3-7, Jones 1-1, Huntsberry 1-2, Scott 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Ousmane 2, Scott 2, Huntsberry, Jones, Sissoko).
Turnovers: 12 (Huntsberry 4, Ousmane 4, Eady, Jones, Perry, Scott).
Steals: 6 (Ousmane 2, Huntsberry, Jones, Perry, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISIANA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|I.Crawford
|39
|5-11
|1-2
|0-5
|6
|4
|12
|Hunter
|19
|2-4
|2-2
|3-3
|0
|1
|6
|Mangum
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|3
|J.Crawford
|20
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|1
|Willis
|38
|6-16
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|0
|18
|Stewart
|31
|3-9
|0-1
|4-5
|2
|0
|8
|Bullock
|18
|4-8
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|11
|Allen
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|T.Williams
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|8-15
|11-22
|14
|8
|62
Percentages: FG .415, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Willis 4-9, Bullock 2-5, Stewart 2-6, Mangum 1-2, I.Crawford 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter).
Turnovers: 9 (I.Crawford 3, J.Crawford 2, Hunter, Mangum, Stewart, Willis).
Steals: 8 (I.Crawford 4, J.Crawford 2, Stewart, Willis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Texas
|33
|39
|—
|72
|Louisiana Tech
|29
|33
|—
|62
A_2,640 (8,000).
