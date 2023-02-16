FGFTReb
NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ousmane328-144-43-102220
Eady211-10-00-2022
Huntsberry388-102-20-36219
Perry364-90-00-21211
Scott365-71-30-64311
Jones212-50-01-1145
Stone91-10-00-0002
Sissoko71-20-01-2002
Totals20030-497-95-26141572

Percentages: FG .612, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Perry 3-7, Jones 1-1, Huntsberry 1-2, Scott 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Ousmane 2, Scott 2, Huntsberry, Jones, Sissoko).

Turnovers: 12 (Huntsberry 4, Ousmane 4, Eady, Jones, Perry, Scott).

Steals: 6 (Ousmane 2, Huntsberry, Jones, Perry, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOUISIANA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
I.Crawford395-111-20-56412
Hunter192-42-23-3016
Mangum221-20-01-1203
J.Crawford200-21-21-2101
Willis386-162-40-22018
Stewart313-90-14-5208
Bullock184-81-21-21111
Allen91-11-21-2003
T.Williams40-00-00-0020
Totals20022-538-1511-2214862

Percentages: FG .415, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Willis 4-9, Bullock 2-5, Stewart 2-6, Mangum 1-2, I.Crawford 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter).

Turnovers: 9 (I.Crawford 3, J.Crawford 2, Hunter, Mangum, Stewart, Willis).

Steals: 8 (I.Crawford 4, J.Crawford 2, Stewart, Willis).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Texas333972
Louisiana Tech293362

A_2,640 (8,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you