|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU-SHREVEPORT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|White
|22
|1-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|5
|2
|Boyd
|31
|1-13
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|4
|Hunter
|31
|4-14
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|11
|Johnson
|20
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Norman
|29
|3-6
|0-1
|3-6
|0
|0
|7
|Q.Jones
|21
|1-8
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|1
|4
|Henry
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Francis
|16
|3-8
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|7
|Thomas
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|13-57
|6-10
|10-26
|4
|14
|35
Percentages: FG .228, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Norman 1-2, Q.Jones 1-4, Hunter 1-7, Henry 0-1, White 0-1, Boyd 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Boyd 2, White 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Henry 2, Q.Jones 2, White 2, Boyd, Hunter, Thomas).
Steals: 8 (Boyd 2, Johnson 2, Henry, Hunter, Norman, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|21
|4-8
|1-2
|0-5
|4
|2
|10
|Ousmane
|19
|2-5
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|0
|5
|R.Jones
|28
|5-10
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|14
|McBride
|24
|3-10
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|8
|Murray
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|5
|Perry
|25
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|5
|Scott
|23
|2-5
|6-8
|7-12
|1
|1
|10
|Stone
|14
|1-6
|0-0
|3-6
|3
|1
|2
|Wright
|9
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Simmons
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Browne
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Zephir
|6
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|14-21
|15-47
|15
|11
|73
Percentages: FG .424, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (R.Jones 3-4, McBride 2-7, Browne 1-1, Murray 1-2, Bell 1-3, Perry 1-4, Scott 0-2, Stone 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Browne, Ousmane, R.Jones).
Turnovers: 11 (Bell 5, Ousmane 3, Scott 2, Browne).
Steals: 7 (Perry 2, Bell, Browne, Ousmane, Simmons, Stone).
Technical Fouls: None.
|LSU-Shreveport
|12
|23
|—
|35
|North Texas
|28
|45
|—
|73
A_2,740 (10,500).