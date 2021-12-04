FGFTReb
LSU-SHREVEPORTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
White221-70-02-4052
Boyd311-132-20-5214
Hunter314-142-20-10211
Johnson200-00-01-3030
Norman293-60-13-6007
Q.Jones211-81-23-3014
Henry200-10-00-1220
Francis163-81-31-3007
Thomas100-00-00-0000
Totals20013-576-1010-2641435

Percentages: FG .228, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Norman 1-2, Q.Jones 1-4, Hunter 1-7, Henry 0-1, White 0-1, Boyd 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Boyd 2, White 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Henry 2, Q.Jones 2, White 2, Boyd, Hunter, Thomas).

Steals: 8 (Boyd 2, Johnson 2, Henry, Hunter, Norman, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell214-81-20-54210
Ousmane192-51-32-5005
R.Jones285-101-21-40014
McBride243-100-00-4138
Murray172-30-01-4235
Perry251-42-20-1405
Scott232-56-87-121110
Stone141-60-03-6312
Wright90-22-20-2002
Simmons82-30-01-3014
Browne62-20-00-1005
Zephir61-11-20-0003
Totals20025-5914-2115-47151173

Percentages: FG .424, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (R.Jones 3-4, McBride 2-7, Browne 1-1, Murray 1-2, Bell 1-3, Perry 1-4, Scott 0-2, Stone 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Browne, Ousmane, R.Jones).

Turnovers: 11 (Bell 5, Ousmane 3, Scott 2, Browne).

Steals: 7 (Perry 2, Bell, Browne, Ousmane, Simmons, Stone).

Technical Fouls: None.

LSU-Shreveport122335
North Texas284573

A_2,740 (10,500).

