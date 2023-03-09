FGFTReb
LOUISIANA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
I.Crawford333-80-01-4137
Hunter242-43-42-5027
Mangum271-42-61-1045
J.Crawford274-142-42-31310
Willis331-73-40-2015
Bullock272-42-41-3006
Stewart151-30-20-0012
Allen120-04-50-3024
T.Williams20-20-00-0000
Totals20014-4616-297-2121646

Percentages: FG .304, FT .552.

3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Mangum 1-3, I.Crawford 1-4, Bullock 0-1, Stewart 0-1, T.Williams 0-2, Willis 0-2, J.Crawford 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bullock).

Turnovers: 9 (J.Crawford 5, Allen, Bullock, I.Crawford, Willis).

Steals: 11 (Bullock 3, Hunter 2, J.Crawford 2, Allen, I.Crawford, Stewart, Willis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ousmane213-64-41-91210
Eady263-50-10-1327
Huntsberry315-110-00-44212
Perry282-65-50-21010
Scott236-65-82-61419
Jones212-62-20-2037
Stone200-20-00-3210
Martinez100-12-22-4152
Sissoko81-10-01-2002
Moore42-20-01-2015
Browne30-00-00-1000
Mattu20-00-00-0000
Morgan20-10-00-0000
Allo10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-4718-227-36132074

Percentages: FG .511, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Scott 2-2, Huntsberry 2-5, Eady 1-1, Moore 1-1, Jones 1-3, Perry 1-4, Stone 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ousmane).

Turnovers: 18 (Eady 3, Sissoko 3, Stone 3, Browne 2, Jones 2, Moore 2, Ousmane 2, Perry).

Steals: 6 (Perry 3, Huntsberry, Ousmane, Sissoko).

Technical Fouls: None.

Louisiana Tech192746
North Texas353974

A_2,765 (12,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you