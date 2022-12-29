FGFTReb
NC A&TMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Filmore201-10-00-3242
Robinson325-71-22-30411
Watson316-140-00-13412
Horton313-71-20-7128
K.Woods407-178-111-44423
D.Powell255-77-103-70217
Elliott91-20-00-0013
Duke60-10-00-0000
Bettis50-00-00-0100
McDuffie10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-5617-256-25112176

Percentages: FG .500, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Elliott 1-1, Horton 1-3, K.Woods 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Watson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (D.Powell, Duke, Robinson).

Turnovers: 7 (K.Woods 4, Watson 2, Elliott).

Steals: 5 (K.Woods 3, D.Powell 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTHEASTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doherty306-127-92-84419
King340-52-20-3332
Telfort3910-176-91-62231
Troutman70-10-01-1110
Turner182-50-00-2016
Stucke264-51-30-12013
McClintock222-34-40-0319
Nwagha103-30-02-3126
Pridgen80-10-00-0020
Cormier60-12-41-1002
Totals20027-5322-317-25161688

Percentages: FG .509, FT .710.

3-Point Goals: 12-21, .571 (Telfort 5-7, Stucke 4-5, Turner 2-4, McClintock 1-2, King 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Doherty 2, King 2).

Turnovers: 6 (McClintock 2, Telfort 2, Pridgen, Turner).

Steals: 4 (Telfort 3, McClintock).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC A&T314576
Northeastern454388

