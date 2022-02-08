|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Haymon
|19
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Mains
|29
|1-8
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|1
|2
|Towt
|18
|5-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|10
|Cone
|32
|7-22
|3-4
|1-5
|3
|0
|22
|Jackson
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|5
|Richards
|25
|2-4
|1-2
|3-8
|0
|1
|5
|Aguek
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|5
|Green
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Lewis
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|0
|Stark
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Brown
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-66
|6-8
|13-37
|9
|12
|60
Percentages: FG .333, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Cone 5-16, Haymon 2-5, Aguek 1-2, Brown 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Mains 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Richards).
Turnovers: 6 (Green 2, Brown, Cone, Haymon, Richards).
Steals: 2 (Mains, Towt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jongkuch
|28
|2-6
|2-5
|2-13
|2
|1
|6
|Hume
|32
|6-11
|2-2
|2-9
|2
|1
|18
|Johnson
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|8
|4
|5
|Kountz
|31
|9-17
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|1
|22
|Kuxhausen
|27
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|12
|Knecht
|18
|5-9
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|13
|Bloch
|13
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|3
|3
|Melvin
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Kennedy
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Hughes
|4
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Smoots
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-61
|8-13
|10-41
|14
|14
|82
Percentages: FG .492, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Kuxhausen 4-7, Hume 4-8, Knecht 3-5, Kountz 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Smoots 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hume).
Turnovers: 4 (Hume, Johnson, Jongkuch, Kuxhausen).
Steals: 3 (Hume 2, Kuxhausen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Arizona
|34
|26
|—
|60
|N. Colorado
|42
|40
|—
|82
A_802 (2,734).