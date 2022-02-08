FGFTReb
N. ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Haymon192-90-00-2006
Mains291-80-03-5112
Towt185-70-01-40410
Cone327-223-41-53022
Jackson252-40-01-2235
Richards252-41-23-8015
Aguek152-30-02-4015
Green130-30-01-1010
Lewis120-20-00-3200
Stark80-22-20-2112
Brown41-20-01-1003
Totals20022-666-813-3791260

Percentages: FG .333, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Cone 5-16, Haymon 2-5, Aguek 1-2, Brown 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Mains 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Richards).

Turnovers: 6 (Green 2, Brown, Cone, Haymon, Richards).

Steals: 2 (Mains, Towt).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
N. COLORADOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jongkuch282-62-52-13216
Hume326-112-22-92118
Johnson272-60-00-0845
Kountz319-172-30-30122
Kuxhausen274-70-00-20112
Knecht185-90-02-60013
Bloch131-11-10-2233
Melvin100-20-02-3010
Kennedy61-10-02-3012
Hughes40-01-20-0011
Smoots40-10-00-0000
Totals20030-618-1310-41141482

Percentages: FG .492, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Kuxhausen 4-7, Hume 4-8, Knecht 3-5, Kountz 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Smoots 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hume).

Turnovers: 4 (Hume, Johnson, Jongkuch, Kuxhausen).

Steals: 3 (Hume 2, Kuxhausen).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Arizona342660
N. Colorado424082

A_802 (2,734).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you