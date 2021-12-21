FGFTReb
NORTHERN NEW MEXICOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Weaver244-81-21-3039
Thomas242-110-00-3035
Harris363-102-41-3209
Howard191-60-00-1212
Saterfield297-133-63-60120
Zambrano140-10-00-0000
Keys131-20-11-1022
C.Herrera101-20-00-1003
Hernandez91-20-00-0032
Perez90-30-00-2100
Jafari50-00-01-1010
Chaloupka40-00-00-2000
Guedes41-20-00-0012
Totals20021-606-137-2351554

Percentages: FG .350, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Saterfield 3-4, C.Herrera 1-2, Harris 1-4, Thomas 1-4, Hernandez 0-1, Keys 0-1, Perez 0-1, Zambrano 0-1, Howard 0-2, Weaver 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard, Saterfield, Thomas).

Turnovers: 13 (Harris 2, Keys 2, Thomas 2, Weaver 2, Zambrano 2, Hernandez, Howard, Saterfield).

Steals: 9 (Saterfield 4, C.Herrera, Harris, Howard, Weaver, Zambrano).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
N. COLORADOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jongkuch173-32-73-9018
Kennedy294-40-02-43210
Hume183-52-22-52410
Johnson225-82-21-14015
Kuxhausen185-110-00-32115
Bloch274-110-00-23211
Hudgens223-60-00-7318
Smoots203-70-01-2119
Melvin142-30-02-5114
Hughes130-20-00-4010
Totals20032-606-1111-42191490

Percentages: FG .533, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Kuxhausen 5-11, Johnson 3-6, Smoots 3-7, Bloch 3-10, Kennedy 2-2, Hudgens 2-3, Hume 2-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hughes).

Turnovers: 15 (Bloch 3, Hudgens 3, Melvin 3, Johnson 2, Kuxhausen 2, Kennedy, Smoots).

Steals: 5 (Bloch, Hudgens, Hughes, Jongkuch, Kennedy).

Technical Fouls: None.

Northern New Mexico243054
N. Colorado553590

A_1,293 (2,734).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

