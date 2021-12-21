|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHERN NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Weaver
|24
|4-8
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|9
|Thomas
|24
|2-11
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|5
|Harris
|36
|3-10
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|0
|9
|Howard
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Saterfield
|29
|7-13
|3-6
|3-6
|0
|1
|20
|Zambrano
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Keys
|13
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|C.Herrera
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Hernandez
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Perez
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Jafari
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Chaloupka
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Guedes
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|6-13
|7-23
|5
|15
|54
Percentages: FG .350, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Saterfield 3-4, C.Herrera 1-2, Harris 1-4, Thomas 1-4, Hernandez 0-1, Keys 0-1, Perez 0-1, Zambrano 0-1, Howard 0-2, Weaver 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard, Saterfield, Thomas).
Turnovers: 13 (Harris 2, Keys 2, Thomas 2, Weaver 2, Zambrano 2, Hernandez, Howard, Saterfield).
Steals: 9 (Saterfield 4, C.Herrera, Harris, Howard, Weaver, Zambrano).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jongkuch
|17
|3-3
|2-7
|3-9
|0
|1
|8
|Kennedy
|29
|4-4
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|2
|10
|Hume
|18
|3-5
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|4
|10
|Johnson
|22
|5-8
|2-2
|1-1
|4
|0
|15
|Kuxhausen
|18
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|15
|Bloch
|27
|4-11
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|11
|Hudgens
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|1
|8
|Smoots
|20
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|9
|Melvin
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|4
|Hughes
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-60
|6-11
|11-42
|19
|14
|90
Percentages: FG .533, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Kuxhausen 5-11, Johnson 3-6, Smoots 3-7, Bloch 3-10, Kennedy 2-2, Hudgens 2-3, Hume 2-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hughes).
Turnovers: 15 (Bloch 3, Hudgens 3, Melvin 3, Johnson 2, Kuxhausen 2, Kennedy, Smoots).
Steals: 5 (Bloch, Hudgens, Hughes, Jongkuch, Kennedy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northern New Mexico
|24
|30
|—
|54
|N. Colorado
|55
|35
|—
|90
A_1,293 (2,734).