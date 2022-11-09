|N. Illinois
|3
|7
|7
|7
|—
|24
|W. Michigan
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
NIU_FG Richardson 53, 12:37.
WMU_Bourguet 16 run (Domschke kick), 4:12.
Second Quarter
NIU_Tucker 16 pass from Cremascoli (Richardson kick), 3:34.
WMU_Tyler 3 run (Domschke kick), :38.
Third Quarter
NIU_Credle 1 run (Richardson kick), 11:38.
WMU_Sambucci 26 pass from Bourguet (Domschke kick), 3:25.
Fourth Quarter
NIU_Lynch 9 run (Richardson kick), :56.
|NIU
|WMU
|First downs
|15
|21
|Total Net Yards
|353
|316
|Rushes-yards
|45-220
|39-131
|Passing
|133
|185
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|1-35
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-25
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-18-3
|15-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-38
|Punts
|4-38.5
|5-41.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-84
|6-65
|Time of Possession
|27:30
|32:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N. Illinois, Credle 36-136, Lynch 6-83, Dozier 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). W. Michigan, Tyler 18-97, Bourguet 17-43, Abdus-Salaam 2-5, Mihalic 1-(minus 3), (Team) 1-(minus 11).
PASSING_N. Illinois, Cremascoli 8-17-3-133, Lynch 0-1-0-0. W. Michigan, Bourguet 15-30-0-185.
RECEIVING_N. Illinois, Tewes 4-64, Tucker 2-27, Lampe 1-31, Soraghan 1-11. W. Michigan, Crooms 7-105, N.Anderson 6-39, Sambucci 1-26, Dieudonne 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N. Illinois, Richardson 46. W. Michigan, Domschke 48.
