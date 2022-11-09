N. Illinois377724
W. Michigan777021

First Quarter

NIU_FG Richardson 53, 12:37.

WMU_Bourguet 16 run (Domschke kick), 4:12.

Second Quarter

NIU_Tucker 16 pass from Cremascoli (Richardson kick), 3:34.

WMU_Tyler 3 run (Domschke kick), :38.

Third Quarter

NIU_Credle 1 run (Richardson kick), 11:38.

WMU_Sambucci 26 pass from Bourguet (Domschke kick), 3:25.

Fourth Quarter

NIU_Lynch 9 run (Richardson kick), :56.

NIUWMU
First downs1521
Total Net Yards353316
Rushes-yards45-22039-131
Passing133185
Punt Returns0-01-1
Kickoff Returns1-211-35
Interceptions Ret.0-03-25
Comp-Att-Int8-18-315-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-06-38
Punts4-38.55-41.6
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards7-846-65
Time of Possession27:3032:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Illinois, Credle 36-136, Lynch 6-83, Dozier 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). W. Michigan, Tyler 18-97, Bourguet 17-43, Abdus-Salaam 2-5, Mihalic 1-(minus 3), (Team) 1-(minus 11).

PASSING_N. Illinois, Cremascoli 8-17-3-133, Lynch 0-1-0-0. W. Michigan, Bourguet 15-30-0-185.

RECEIVING_N. Illinois, Tewes 4-64, Tucker 2-27, Lampe 1-31, Soraghan 1-11. W. Michigan, Crooms 7-105, N.Anderson 6-39, Sambucci 1-26, Dieudonne 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N. Illinois, Richardson 46. W. Michigan, Domschke 48.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you