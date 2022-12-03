FGFTReb
EVANSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kalle173-40-00-2036
Smith324-101-10-50210
Bobe272-80-00-1116
Coleman314-110-02-7108
Strawbridge376-154-63-51117
Phillips231-40-01-5312
Moncrief170-22-20-1102
Spinelli122-40-00-1004
McIntire40-10-00-0000
Totals20022-597-96-277855

Percentages: FG .373, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Bobe 2-5, Smith 1-6, Strawbridge 1-6, McIntire 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Coleman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Moncrief, Phillips).

Turnovers: 11 (Coleman 3, Phillips 3, Kalle 2, Bobe, Smith, Strawbridge).

Steals: 4 (Bobe, Coleman, Phillips, Strawbridge).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
N. IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Betz283-60-00-3408
Born3610-214-61-34229
Campbell170-60-01-4410
Anderson379-130-11-92319
Duax353-61-22-3207
Wolf293-70-02-6119
Henry120-20-00-4010
Daniel30-10-01-1000
Courbat10-00-00-0000
Krogmann10-00-00-0000
Peksari10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-625-98-3317872

Percentages: FG .452, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Born 5-10, Wolf 3-7, Betz 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1, Campbell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Betz 2, Anderson, Duax).

Turnovers: 11 (Campbell 5, Duax 2, Henry 2, Anderson, Born).

Steals: 3 (Anderson 2, Duax).

Technical Fouls: None.

Evansville203555
N. Iowa383472

A_2,983 (6,650).

