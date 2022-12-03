|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EVANSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kalle
|17
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Smith
|32
|4-10
|1-1
|0-5
|0
|2
|10
|Bobe
|27
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Coleman
|31
|4-11
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|0
|8
|Strawbridge
|37
|6-15
|4-6
|3-5
|1
|1
|17
|Phillips
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|2
|Moncrief
|17
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Spinelli
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|McIntire
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|7-9
|6-27
|7
|8
|55
Percentages: FG .373, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Bobe 2-5, Smith 1-6, Strawbridge 1-6, McIntire 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Coleman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Moncrief, Phillips).
Turnovers: 11 (Coleman 3, Phillips 3, Kalle 2, Bobe, Smith, Strawbridge).
Steals: 4 (Bobe, Coleman, Phillips, Strawbridge).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Betz
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|0
|8
|Born
|36
|10-21
|4-6
|1-3
|4
|2
|29
|Campbell
|17
|0-6
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|0
|Anderson
|37
|9-13
|0-1
|1-9
|2
|3
|19
|Duax
|35
|3-6
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|0
|7
|Wolf
|29
|3-7
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|9
|Henry
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Daniel
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Courbat
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Krogmann
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Peksari
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|5-9
|8-33
|17
|8
|72
Percentages: FG .452, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Born 5-10, Wolf 3-7, Betz 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1, Campbell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Betz 2, Anderson, Duax).
Turnovers: 11 (Campbell 5, Duax 2, Henry 2, Anderson, Born).
Steals: 3 (Anderson 2, Duax).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Evansville
|20
|35
|—
|55
|N. Iowa
|38
|34
|—
|72
A_2,983 (6,650).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.