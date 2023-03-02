FGFTReb
ILLINOIS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis367-152-34-104118
Sissoko122-20-01-3114
Burford335-163-40-13414
Knight356-104-60-51119
Poindexter312-50-00-3625
Kasubke310-50-00-0220
McChesney211-20-01-6252
Totals20023-559-136-28191662

Percentages: FG .418, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Knight 3-5, Lewis 2-4, Poindexter 1-3, Burford 1-4, McChesney 0-1, Kasubke 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lewis 2, McChesney).

Turnovers: 17 (Knight 5, Burford 3, Lewis 3, McChesney 2, Poindexter 2, Kasubke, Sissoko).

Steals: 8 (Burford 3, Knight 2, Lewis 2, Kasubke).

Technical Fouls: McChesney, 8:44 first.

FGFTReb
N. IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Betz61-10-00-1013
Born327-195-50-35023
Campbell372-72-20-5537
Anderson326-102-20-43416
Duax298-103-41-51219
Henry222-30-01-5224
Wolf210-60-00-1040
Daniel141-20-01-3003
Peksari60-00-00-1200
Totals20027-5812-133-28181675

Percentages: FG .466, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Born 4-11, Anderson 2-3, Betz 1-1, Daniel 1-2, Campbell 1-4, Duax 0-1, Wolf 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Campbell, Henry).

Turnovers: 10 (Campbell 3, Born 2, Duax 2, Anderson, Henry, Peksari).

Steals: 8 (Duax 3, Anderson 2, Campbell, Henry, Wolf).

Technical Fouls: None.

Illinois St.283462
N. Iowa443175

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you