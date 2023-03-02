|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|36
|7-15
|2-3
|4-10
|4
|1
|18
|Sissoko
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Burford
|33
|5-16
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|4
|14
|Knight
|35
|6-10
|4-6
|0-5
|1
|1
|19
|Poindexter
|31
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|5
|Kasubke
|31
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|McChesney
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|9-13
|6-28
|19
|16
|62
Percentages: FG .418, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Knight 3-5, Lewis 2-4, Poindexter 1-3, Burford 1-4, McChesney 0-1, Kasubke 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lewis 2, McChesney).
Turnovers: 17 (Knight 5, Burford 3, Lewis 3, McChesney 2, Poindexter 2, Kasubke, Sissoko).
Steals: 8 (Burford 3, Knight 2, Lewis 2, Kasubke).
Technical Fouls: McChesney, 8:44 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Betz
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Born
|32
|7-19
|5-5
|0-3
|5
|0
|23
|Campbell
|37
|2-7
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|3
|7
|Anderson
|32
|6-10
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|4
|16
|Duax
|29
|8-10
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|2
|19
|Henry
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|4
|Wolf
|21
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Daniel
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Peksari
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|12-13
|3-28
|18
|16
|75
Percentages: FG .466, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Born 4-11, Anderson 2-3, Betz 1-1, Daniel 1-2, Campbell 1-4, Duax 0-1, Wolf 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Campbell, Henry).
Turnovers: 10 (Campbell 3, Born 2, Duax 2, Anderson, Henry, Peksari).
Steals: 8 (Duax 3, Anderson 2, Campbell, Henry, Wolf).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Illinois St.
|28
|34
|—
|62
|N. Iowa
|44
|31
|—
|75
.
