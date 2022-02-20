|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brandon
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|3
|4
|Faulkner
|36
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Langdon
|26
|1-5
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|4
|5
|Vinson
|33
|1-7
|2-4
|2-4
|3
|2
|4
|Warrick
|32
|10-21
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|1
|27
|Nelson
|20
|4-6
|2-3
|6-9
|0
|2
|10
|Pivorius
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|9
|Evans
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Robinson
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Bohm
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|12-15
|13-27
|11
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .410, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Pivorius 3-5, Warrick 3-11, Evans 1-2, Faulkner 1-3, Langdon 1-3, Bohm 0-1, Vinson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Brandon).
Turnovers: 10 (Warrick 3, Langdon 2, Vinson 2, Evans, Nelson, Robinson).
Steals: 13 (Langdon 3, Warrick 3, Evans 2, Faulkner 2, Brandon, Nelson, Vinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OAKLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cain
|37
|6-12
|8-8
|1-8
|0
|4
|22
|Conway
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Parrish
|36
|5-8
|5-6
|1-4
|1
|1
|18
|Townsend
|32
|2-4
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|2
|5
|Moore
|37
|2-12
|11-12
|2-4
|9
|4
|16
|Lampman
|28
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|3
|Price
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Parker
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Shepherd
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-45
|24-26
|11-26
|14
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .378, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Parrish 3-5, Cain 2-6, Townsend 1-3, Lampman 1-5, Moore 1-7, Price 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Townsend 2, Lampman).
Turnovers: 22 (Moore 8, Parrish 5, Cain 4, Parker 2, Price 2, Townsend).
Steals: 9 (Parrish 4, Lampman 2, Moore 2, Cain).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Kentucky
|32
|39
|—
|71
|Oakland
|40
|26
|—
|66
A_3,505 (3,000).