FGFTReb
N. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brandon202-50-03-6034
Faulkner362-52-20-2127
Langdon261-52-21-1245
Vinson331-72-42-4324
Warrick3210-214-40-24127
Nelson204-62-36-90210
Pivorius123-50-00-0009
Evans92-30-00-0015
Robinson70-30-01-3100
Bohm50-10-00-0020
Totals20025-6112-1513-27111771

Percentages: FG .410, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Pivorius 3-5, Warrick 3-11, Evans 1-2, Faulkner 1-3, Langdon 1-3, Bohm 0-1, Vinson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brandon).

Turnovers: 10 (Warrick 3, Langdon 2, Vinson 2, Evans, Nelson, Robinson).

Steals: 13 (Langdon 3, Warrick 3, Evans 2, Faulkner 2, Brandon, Nelson, Vinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OAKLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cain376-128-81-80422
Conway141-20-01-2012
Parrish365-85-61-41118
Townsend322-40-04-5025
Moore372-1211-122-49416
Lampman281-60-01-1313
Price110-10-01-1000
Parker30-00-00-1110
Shepherd20-00-00-0000
Totals20017-4524-2611-26141466

Percentages: FG .378, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Parrish 3-5, Cain 2-6, Townsend 1-3, Lampman 1-5, Moore 1-7, Price 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Townsend 2, Lampman).

Turnovers: 22 (Moore 8, Parrish 5, Cain 4, Parker 2, Price 2, Townsend).

Steals: 9 (Parrish 4, Lampman 2, Moore 2, Cain).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Kentucky323971
Oakland402666

A_3,505 (3,000).

