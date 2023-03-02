FGFTReb
OAKLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hervey404-56-60-70415
Townsend377-124-60-41119
Lampman353-70-00-3349
Moore406-188-100-47321
Watts181-20-00-1132
Price232-20-01-2356
Conway71-20-00-1002
Totals20024-4818-221-22152074

Percentages: FG .500, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Lampman 3-6, Price 2-2, Hervey 1-1, Townsend 1-1, Moore 1-8, Watts 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore).

Turnovers: 6 (Moore 2, Townsend 2, Price, Watts).

Steals: 4 (Lampman 2, Moore, Price).

Technical Fouls: Hervey, 13:08 first.

FGFTReb
N. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brandon293-47-125-131413
Rhodes351-73-60-1935
Robinson213-63-40-51011
Vinson335-80-02-43512
Warrick376-105-51-11322
Faulkner255-110-00-41212
Pivorius72-40-00-0006
Zorgvol70-10-00-3010
Evans30-00-00-0000
Sumler30-00-00-0000
Totals20025-5118-278-31161881

Percentages: FG .490, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Warrick 5-7, Pivorius 2-4, Robinson 2-4, Vinson 2-4, Faulkner 2-6, Rhodes 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rhodes).

Turnovers: 10 (Vinson 4, Rhodes 3, Brandon, Faulkner, Robinson).

Steals: 4 (Vinson 3, Faulkner).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oakland324274
N. Kentucky414081

A_2,672 (9,400).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you