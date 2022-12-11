FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rutty192-20-01-1044
Douglas60-20-01-3020
Gambrell306-220-11-40216
Nelson172-40-00-0235
T.Smith332-81-21-7445
Augustin262-75-84-122310
Bell202-80-00-1005
Miles202-61-33-6006
Harris130-10-12-3010
Harding100-00-01-4200
Neal40-10-01-1030
Myles20-10-01-2010
Totals20018-627-1516-44102351

Percentages: FG .290, FT .467.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Gambrell 4-15, Miles 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Augustin 1-3, Bell 1-4, T.Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Augustin, Gambrell).

Turnovers: 15 (Gambrell 6, T.Smith 4, Augustin 3, Miles, Rutty).

Steals: 4 (Miles, Nelson, Rutty, T.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beran386-114-45-121120
Verhoeven120-10-00-0010
Audige314-142-22-63311
Berry282-82-22-5227
Buie384-152-30-57212
Nicholson212-45-62-10139
Roper180-61-41-4131
Barnhizer110-10-00-1010
Hunger30-11-21-1001
Totals20018-6117-2313-44151661

Percentages: FG .295, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Beran 4-9, Buie 2-7, Audige 1-6, Berry 1-6, Barnhizer 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Audige 4, Beran 3, Barnhizer).

Turnovers: 7 (Audige 3, Beran, Buie, Roper, Verhoeven).

Steals: 4 (Audige 3, Buie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View292251
Northwestern243761

A_3,861 (8,117).

