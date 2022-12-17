FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson391-80-00-6123
Nelson262-61-11-9145
Penn345-91-21-62211
Gebrewhit303-73-30-21211
Gibson353-112-30-23210
Cruz151-40-00-1003
Raimey111-40-01-3122
Bynum100-30-00-1000
Totals20016-527-93-3091445

Percentages: FG .308, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Gebrewhit 2-3, Gibson 2-6, Cruz 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Bynum 0-2, Raimey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Penn 3).

Turnovers: 22 (Nelson 6, Johnson 5, Penn 5, Gibson 3, Bynum, Gebrewhit, Raimey).

Steals: 6 (Penn 2, Cruz, Gebrewhit, Gibson, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: Gebrewhit, 1:45 first.

FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beran223-81-11-5118
Nicholson193-73-43-8319
Audige3311-190-00-33228
Berry282-60-00-4326
Buie295-163-30-32217
Barnhizer231-43-41-5215
Roper201-30-00-5002
Verhoeven120-00-01-1130
Hunger93-42-23-3008
Dixon30-00-00-1010
Smith20-00-00-0000
Totals20029-6712-149-38151383

Percentages: FG .433, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Audige 6-10, Buie 4-12, Berry 2-5, Beran 1-4, Barnhizer 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Barnhizer 2, Berry, Nicholson, Verhoeven).

Turnovers: 12 (Buie 5, Barnhizer 2, Audige, Hunger, Nicholson, Roper, Verhoeven).

Steals: 14 (Audige 5, Berry 2, Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Beran, Buie, Dixon, Roper).

Technical Fouls: None.

DePaul261945
Northwestern394483

A_4,081 (8,117).

