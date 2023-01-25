FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERN (7-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mott284-103-43-71011
Walsh237-153-30-101117
Lau276-105-62-76420
McWilliams194-110-03-8138
Rainey361-55-50-4437
Goodchild80-34-41-4004
Shaw152-50-25-8224
Brown182-84-42-4228
Ademusayo60-21-20-1021
Weaver202-63-41-4217
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20028-7528-3420-62191887

Percentages: FG 37.333, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Lau 3-6, Walsh 0-3, McWilliams 0-2, Rainey 0-3, Goodchild 0-1, Brown 0-2, Weaver 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Lau 2, Shaw 2, Ademusayo 1, McWilliams 1, Rainey 1, Walsh 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Rainey 4, Walsh 4, Weaver 4, Brown 1, Goodchild 1, Lau 1, McWilliams 1, Mott 1, Shaw 1)

Steals: 6 (Rainey 2, Brown 1, Lau 1, Shaw 1, Walsh 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
CHICAGO ST. (1-21)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Norris182-82-41-4046
Hill304-90-02-5248
Haklicka270-103-40-6433
Newell212-110-01-4124
Willard283-118-81-36314
Hester151-20-01-2022
Laualofa Tevao90-20-01-3040
Cunningham152-51-20-1035
Myers143-61-20-1018
Segues236-140-02-61314
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20023-7815-2011-40142964

Percentages: FG 29.487, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Segues 2-7, Myers 1-3, Haklicka 0-1, Newell 0-1, Willard 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hill 3, Segues 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Newell 5, Haklicka 2, Hester 2, Cunningham 1, Segues 1, Willard 1)

Steals: 10 (Newell 4, Haklicka 2, Segues 2, Hill 1, Myers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Chicago St.1515151964
Northwestern2117301987

A_766

Officials_Missy Brooks, Doug Knight, Lisa Jones

