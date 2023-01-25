CHICAGO ST. (1-21)
Norris 2-8 2-4 6, Hill 4-9 0-0 8, Haklicka 0-10 3-4 3, Newell 2-11 0-0 4, Willard 3-11 8-8 14, Hester 1-2 0-0 2, Laualofa Tevao 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 2-5 1-2 5, Myers 3-6 1-2 8, Segues 6-14 0-0 14, Totals 23-78 15-20 64
NORTHWESTERN (7-13)
Mott 4-10 3-4 11, Walsh 7-15 3-3 17, Lau 6-10 5-6 20, McWilliams 4-11 0-0 8, Rainey 1-5 5-5 7, Goodchild 0-3 4-4 4, Shaw 2-5 0-2 4, Brown 2-8 4-4 8, Ademusayo 0-2 1-2 1, Weaver 2-6 3-4 7, Totals 28-75 28-34 87
|Chicago St.
|15
|15
|15
|19
|—
|64
|Northwestern
|21
|17
|30
|19
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 3-14 (Haklicka 0-1, Newell 0-1, Willard 0-2, Myers 1-3, Segues 2-7), Northwestern 3-19 (Walsh 0-3, Lau 3-6, McWilliams 0-2, Rainey 0-3, Goodchild 0-1, Brown 0-2, Weaver 0-2). Assists_Chicago St. 14 (Willard 6), Northwestern 19 (Lau 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago St. 40 (Haklicka 6, Segues 6), Northwestern 62 (Walsh 10). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 29, Northwestern 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_766.
