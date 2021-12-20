|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILL.-SPRINGFIELD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kelley
|27
|5-10
|3-6
|1-6
|1
|2
|14
|Weber
|23
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|Hamil
|27
|4-13
|1-3
|1-4
|1
|4
|13
|Robinson
|20
|0-5
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|2
|Castillo
|31
|2-6
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|2
|6
|Altman
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Marble
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Rice
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|4
|0
|Esker
|7
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Shareef
|6
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Bergstrom
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ingram
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-55
|6-13
|5-28
|12
|23
|50
Percentages: FG .309, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Hamil 4-6, Castillo 2-5, Kelley 1-2, Marble 1-2, Shareef 1-2, Altman 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Rice 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Altman, Esker).
Turnovers: 16 (Robinson 3, Castillo 2, Hamil 2, Kelley 2, Rice 2, Weber 2, Bergstrom, Esker, Shareef).
Steals: 5 (Marble 2, Altman, Castillo, Hamil).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beran
|18
|3-4
|2-2
|2-8
|3
|2
|8
|Nance
|18
|5-9
|5-6
|0-8
|2
|1
|15
|Audige
|18
|3-6
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|8
|Berry
|22
|4-7
|0-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|11
|Buie
|20
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|11
|Simmons
|20
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Greer
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|1
|4
|Roper
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Williams
|12
|1-2
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|0
|3
|Barnhizer
|11
|1-3
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|5
|Young
|11
|3-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|8
|Nicholson
|10
|2-2
|2-4
|1-7
|1
|1
|6
|Dixon
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-58
|17-24
|5-41
|24
|16
|90
Percentages: FG .552, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Berry 3-6, Buie 3-6, Roper 2-3, Barnhizer 1-2, Beran 0-1, Nance 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Williams 0-1, Audige 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Beran 2, Buie 2, Nance 2, Audige, Nicholson).
Turnovers: 8 (Williams 3, Audige, Buie, Nicholson, Simmons, Young).
Steals: 6 (Audige 2, Barnhizer, Buie, Greer, Roper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ill.-Springfield
|29
|21
|—
|50
|Northwestern
|47
|43
|—
|90
A_2,996 (8,117).