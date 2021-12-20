FGFTReb
ILL.-SPRINGFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kelley275-103-61-61214
Weber232-70-01-3144
Hamil274-131-31-41413
Robinson200-52-20-4322
Castillo312-60-01-6226
Altman191-30-00-1013
Marble151-40-00-0113
Rice140-30-01-1240
Esker70-00-10-1110
Shareef62-30-00-1015
Bergstrom40-00-00-0000
Jones40-00-10-0000
Ingram30-10-00-1010
Totals20017-556-135-28122350

Percentages: FG .309, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Hamil 4-6, Castillo 2-5, Kelley 1-2, Marble 1-2, Shareef 1-2, Altman 1-3, Robinson 0-2, Rice 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Altman, Esker).

Turnovers: 16 (Robinson 3, Castillo 2, Hamil 2, Kelley 2, Rice 2, Weber 2, Bergstrom, Esker, Shareef).

Steals: 5 (Marble 2, Altman, Castillo, Hamil).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beran183-42-22-8328
Nance185-95-60-82115
Audige183-62-20-0218
Berry224-70-20-34111
Buie204-90-00-12111
Simmons201-31-20-1133
Greer182-30-01-2514
Roper183-60-00-1118
Williams121-21-21-7103
Barnhizer111-32-20-2205
Young113-32-20-1048
Nicholson102-22-41-7116
Dixon40-10-00-0000
Totals20032-5817-245-41241690

Percentages: FG .552, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Berry 3-6, Buie 3-6, Roper 2-3, Barnhizer 1-2, Beran 0-1, Nance 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Williams 0-1, Audige 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Beran 2, Buie 2, Nance 2, Audige, Nicholson).

Turnovers: 8 (Williams 3, Audige, Buie, Nicholson, Simmons, Young).

Steals: 6 (Audige 2, Barnhizer, Buie, Greer, Roper).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ill.-Springfield292150
Northwestern474390

A_2,996 (8,117).

