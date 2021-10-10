|Northwestern St.
|0
|7
|0
|14
|—
|21
|Houston Baptist
|10
|0
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
HBU_Woods 33 run (Garcia kick), 07:10
HBU_FG Garcia 37, 04:33
Second Quarter
NWST_R.Williams 19 pass from Fletcher (Godina kick), 08:42
Fourth Quarter
NWST_Veasley 8 run (Godina kick), 14:48
HBU_Walker 30 pass from Olivas (Garcia kick), 12:25
NWST_Clement 2 run (Godina kick), 07:17
|NWST
|HBU
|First downs
|23
|17
|Rushes-yards
|47-133
|29-91
|Passing
|175
|217
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-35-0
|19-41-0
|Return Yards
|51
|79
|Punts-Avg.
|9-37.2
|6-29.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|4-3
|Penalty-Yards
|13-157
|9-78
|Time of Possession
|34:58
|25:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Northwestern St., Si. Veasley 12-70, Cu. Williams 8-32, Za. Clement 6-31, Br. Dealey 9-9, Ka. Fletcher 10-8, Team 1-(minus 6), Sc. Roblow 1-(minus 11). Houston Baptist, Dr. Minnieweather 10-47, Fu. Woods 1-33, RJ. Smith 4-20, Ea. Beek 4-10, Team 1-(minus 2), De. Young 5-(minus 3), Or. Olivas 4-(minus 14).
PASSING_Northwestern St., Ka. Fletcher 17-26-0-125, Za. Clement 7-9-0-50. Houston Baptist, Or. Olivas 15-33-0-169, De. Young 4-8-0-48.
RECEIVING_Northwestern St., Ja. Griffin IV 9-90, Ro. Williams 3-34, Ga. Landry 5-20, Ke. Price 2-20, Da. Fitzwater 2-7, Dy. Fluellen 2-5, Cu. Williams 1-(minus 1). Houston Baptist, Is. Fuller 6-80, Ty. Thompson 6-70, Br. Walker 2-34, Ja. Coleman 2-13, Ch. King 2-11, Da. Sherfield 1-9.