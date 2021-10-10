Northwestern St.0701421
Houston Baptist1000717

First Quarter

HBU_Woods 33 run (Garcia kick), 07:10

HBU_FG Garcia 37, 04:33

Second Quarter

NWST_R.Williams 19 pass from Fletcher (Godina kick), 08:42

Fourth Quarter

NWST_Veasley 8 run (Godina kick), 14:48

HBU_Walker 30 pass from Olivas (Garcia kick), 12:25

NWST_Clement 2 run (Godina kick), 07:17

NWSTHBU
First downs2317
Rushes-yards47-13329-91
Passing175217
Comp-Att-Int24-35-019-41-0
Return Yards5179
Punts-Avg.9-37.26-29.5
Fumbles-Lost4-14-3
Penalty-Yards13-1579-78
Time of Possession34:5825:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Northwestern St., Si. Veasley 12-70, Cu. Williams 8-32, Za. Clement 6-31, Br. Dealey 9-9, Ka. Fletcher 10-8, Team 1-(minus 6), Sc. Roblow 1-(minus 11). Houston Baptist, Dr. Minnieweather 10-47, Fu. Woods 1-33, RJ. Smith 4-20, Ea. Beek 4-10, Team 1-(minus 2), De. Young 5-(minus 3), Or. Olivas 4-(minus 14).

PASSING_Northwestern St., Ka. Fletcher 17-26-0-125, Za. Clement 7-9-0-50. Houston Baptist, Or. Olivas 15-33-0-169, De. Young 4-8-0-48.

RECEIVING_Northwestern St., Ja. Griffin IV 9-90, Ro. Williams 3-34, Ga. Landry 5-20, Ke. Price 2-20, Da. Fitzwater 2-7, Dy. Fluellen 2-5, Cu. Williams 1-(minus 1). Houston Baptist, Is. Fuller 6-80, Ty. Thompson 6-70, Br. Walker 2-34, Ja. Coleman 2-13, Ch. King 2-11, Da. Sherfield 1-9.

