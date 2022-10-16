Northwestern St.24001337
Houston Christian0010010

First Quarter

NWST_Johnson 2 run (Godina kick), 09:41

NWST_FG Godina 24, 05:15

NWST_Patterson 9 pass from Clement (Godina kick), 01:27

NWST_Johnson 2 run (Godina kick), 00:04

Third Quarter

HCU_Flagg 31 interception return (Enriquez kick), 04:13

HCU_FG Enriquez 41, 00:44

Fourth Quarter

NWST_Lacy 1 run (Godina kick), 11:40

NWST_Antonio 32 pass from Clement (kick failed), 07:22

NWSTHCU
First downs2918
Rushes-yards42-18833-111
Passing373156
Comp-Att-Int30-53-323-49-2
Return Yards7023
Punts-Avg.4-34.26-49.8
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalty-Yards8-668-85
Time of Possession32:3627:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Northwestern St., Ke. Lacy 16-107, Za. Clement 9-42, Ga. Johnson 7-18, Ko. Burrell 6-12, Lo. Williams 3-11, Team 1-(minus 2). Houston Christian, Na. Livingston 18-105, RJ. Smith 5-24, Is. Mahdi 4-6, Br. Walker 1-1, Fu. Woods 1-(minus 1), Or. Olivas 1-(minus 2), Ju. Fomby 3-(minus 22).

PASSING_Northwestern St., Za. Clement 30-53-3-373. Houston Christian, Ju. Fomby 19-42-2-110, Or. Olivas 4-7-0-46.

RECEIVING_Northwestern St., Za. Patterson 10-108, Ja. Antonio 8-91, Ke. King 3-48, Ke. Lacy 4-41, St. King 1-36, Tr. Jones 2-32, Ja. Walters 1-15, Ko. Burrell 1-2. Houston Christian, Ve. Harrell 6-63, De. Cormier 3-19, RJ. Smith 4-18, Br. Walker 2-18, Is. Mahdi 5-14, Ka. Reynolds 2-12, Fu. Woods 1-12.

