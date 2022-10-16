|Northwestern St.
|24
|0
|0
|13
|—
|37
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|10
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
NWST_Johnson 2 run (Godina kick), 09:41
NWST_FG Godina 24, 05:15
NWST_Patterson 9 pass from Clement (Godina kick), 01:27
NWST_Johnson 2 run (Godina kick), 00:04
Third Quarter
HCU_Flagg 31 interception return (Enriquez kick), 04:13
HCU_FG Enriquez 41, 00:44
Fourth Quarter
NWST_Lacy 1 run (Godina kick), 11:40
NWST_Antonio 32 pass from Clement (kick failed), 07:22
|NWST
|HCU
|First downs
|29
|18
|Rushes-yards
|42-188
|33-111
|Passing
|373
|156
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-53-3
|23-49-2
|Return Yards
|70
|23
|Punts-Avg.
|4-34.2
|6-49.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|8-66
|8-85
|Time of Possession
|32:36
|27:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Northwestern St., Ke. Lacy 16-107, Za. Clement 9-42, Ga. Johnson 7-18, Ko. Burrell 6-12, Lo. Williams 3-11, Team 1-(minus 2). Houston Christian, Na. Livingston 18-105, RJ. Smith 5-24, Is. Mahdi 4-6, Br. Walker 1-1, Fu. Woods 1-(minus 1), Or. Olivas 1-(minus 2), Ju. Fomby 3-(minus 22).
PASSING_Northwestern St., Za. Clement 30-53-3-373. Houston Christian, Ju. Fomby 19-42-2-110, Or. Olivas 4-7-0-46.
RECEIVING_Northwestern St., Za. Patterson 10-108, Ja. Antonio 8-91, Ke. King 3-48, Ke. Lacy 4-41, St. King 1-36, Tr. Jones 2-32, Ja. Walters 1-15, Ko. Burrell 1-2. Houston Christian, Ve. Harrell 6-63, De. Cormier 3-19, RJ. Smith 4-18, Br. Walker 2-18, Is. Mahdi 5-14, Ka. Reynolds 2-12, Fu. Woods 1-12.
