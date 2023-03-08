NEW ORLEANS (12-20)
Henry 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 7-8 5-5 19, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Vincent 7-17 1-1 15, Wilson-Rouse 5-11 3-3 14, Cooper 4-8 2-2 10, Doughty 2-5 2-2 6, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Sackey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 13-13 70.
NORTHWESTERN ST. (22-10)
J.Black 4-7 3-4 14, Enmanuel 1-2 0-0 2, Hampton 4-6 3-4 11, Haney 3-8 2-3 9, Sharp 11-19 8-9 31, Prim 1-5 2-2 4, McDonald 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 18-22 74.
Halftime_Northwestern St. 36-28. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 1-8 (Wilson-Rouse 1-3, Cooper 0-1, Doughty 0-1, Henry 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Vincent 0-1), Northwestern St. 6-13 (J.Black 3-6, McDonald 1-1, Sharp 1-1, Haney 1-4, Prim 0-1). Rebounds_New Orleans 27 (Vincent 8), Northwestern St. 27 (Hampton 9). Assists_New Orleans 14 (Wilson-Rouse 5), Northwestern St. 12 (Sharp 9). Total Fouls_New Orleans 19, Northwestern St. 16. A_1,206 (4,200).
