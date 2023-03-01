INCARNATE WORD (12-19)
Dennis 1-3 0-0 2, Payne 4-6 3-6 11, Cisse 8-17 0-0 18, Miller 4-14 0-1 9, Swaby 2-7 2-2 6, Krause 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 1-5 2-2 4, Griscti 4-7 0-0 12, Hayman 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 24-63 9-13 64.
NORTHWESTERN ST. (21-10)
J.Black 4-12 0-0 12, Enmanuel 1-1 0-0 2, Hampton 7-10 6-8 20, Haney 2-7 1-2 5, Sharp 6-10 3-3 15, McDonald 5-7 0-1 13, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Prim 2-4 0-0 4, Wilmore 2-2 0-0 4, Garrett 1-3 0-0 2, Zelenbaba 1-2 0-0 2, Kuath 0-0 0-0 0, H.Black 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 10-14 81.
Halftime_Northwestern St. 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 7-28 (Griscti 4-7, Cisse 2-7, Miller 1-5, Krause 0-1, Swaby 0-2, Hayman 0-3, Morgan 0-3), Northwestern St. 7-19 (J.Black 4-10, McDonald 3-4, Haney 0-1, Prim 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-1, Garrett 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 26 (Payne 8), Northwestern St. 38 (Hampton 9). Assists_Incarnate Word 12 (Cisse, Miller 4), Northwestern St. 11 (Haney 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 15, Northwestern St. 10. A_1,568 (3,900).
