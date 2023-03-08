FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henry140-30-01-1100
Jackson287-85-52-40319
Johnson271-10-00-1242
Vincent377-171-13-82315
Wilson-Rouse385-113-31-55314
Cooper204-82-20-13110
Doughty192-52-21-5146
Bell102-30-01-1014
Sackey70-10-00-1000
Totals20028-5713-139-27141970

Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Wilson-Rouse 1-3, Cooper 0-1, Doughty 0-1, Henry 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Vincent 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell, Henry, Vincent).

Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 6, Doughty 3, Jackson 2, Vincent 2, Wilson-Rouse).

Steals: 6 (Doughty 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Johnson, Vincent).

Technical Fouls: Bell, 11:10 second.

FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Black384-73-41-40214
Enmanuel161-20-01-2002
Hampton274-63-43-90111
Haney383-82-31-2029
Sharp3111-198-90-29331
Prim171-52-21-2224
McDonald161-20-01-1013
Williams130-00-00-2130
Wilmore30-00-00-3020
Garrett10-00-00-0000
Totals20025-4918-228-27121674

Percentages: FG .510, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (J.Black 3-6, McDonald 1-1, Sharp 1-1, Haney 1-4, Prim 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sharp, Williams, Wilmore).

Turnovers: 17 (Sharp 5, Haney 4, Wilmore 3, McDonald 2, Hampton, J.Black, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Sharp 2, Enmanuel, Hampton, Haney, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans284270
Northwestern St.363874

A_1,206 (4,200).

