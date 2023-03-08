|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henry
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson
|28
|7-8
|5-5
|2-4
|0
|3
|19
|Johnson
|27
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|2
|Vincent
|37
|7-17
|1-1
|3-8
|2
|3
|15
|Wilson-Rouse
|38
|5-11
|3-3
|1-5
|5
|3
|14
|Cooper
|20
|4-8
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|Doughty
|19
|2-5
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|4
|6
|Bell
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Sackey
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|13-13
|9-27
|14
|19
|70
Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Wilson-Rouse 1-3, Cooper 0-1, Doughty 0-1, Henry 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Vincent 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell, Henry, Vincent).
Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 6, Doughty 3, Jackson 2, Vincent 2, Wilson-Rouse).
Steals: 6 (Doughty 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Johnson, Vincent).
Technical Fouls: Bell, 11:10 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Black
|38
|4-7
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|14
|Enmanuel
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Hampton
|27
|4-6
|3-4
|3-9
|0
|1
|11
|Haney
|38
|3-8
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|9
|Sharp
|31
|11-19
|8-9
|0-2
|9
|3
|31
|Prim
|17
|1-5
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|4
|McDonald
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Williams
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Wilmore
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Garrett
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-49
|18-22
|8-27
|12
|16
|74
Percentages: FG .510, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (J.Black 3-6, McDonald 1-1, Sharp 1-1, Haney 1-4, Prim 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sharp, Williams, Wilmore).
Turnovers: 17 (Sharp 5, Haney 4, Wilmore 3, McDonald 2, Hampton, J.Black, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Sharp 2, Enmanuel, Hampton, Haney, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|28
|42
|—
|70
|Northwestern St.
|36
|38
|—
|74
A_1,206 (4,200).
