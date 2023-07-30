|Philippines
|Norway
|3
|3
|—
|6
First Half_1, Norway, Roman Haug, (Bjelde), 6th minute; 2, Norway, Roman Haug, (Boe Risa), 17th; 3, Norway, Hansen, 31st.
Second Half_4, Norway, Barker, 48th; 5, Norway, Reiten, (penalty kick), 53rd; 6, Norway, Roman Haug, (Reiten), 90th+5.
Goalies_Philippines, Olivia Davies McDaniel, Kaiya Jota, Kiara Fontanilla; Norway, Aurora Mikalsen, Cecilie Haustaker Fiskerstrand, Guro Pettersen.
Yellow Cards_Guillou, Philippines, 54th; Boe Risa, Norway, 86th.
Red Cards_Harrison, Philippines, 67th.
Referee_Marie-Soleil Beaudoin. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Anahi Fernandez.
