Norway 7, United States 6

Norway10010220107
United States01201002006

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

United States

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 78.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.

