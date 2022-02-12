Norway 7, United States 6
|Norway
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|7
|United States
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|6
Norway
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.
M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
United States
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 78.
M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.