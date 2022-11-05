Clemson0001414
Notre Dame7702135

First Quarter

ND_Kollie 17 punt return (Grupe kick), 9:08.

Second Quarter

ND_Pyne 5 run (Grupe kick), :38.

Fourth Quarter

ND_Estime 2 run (Grupe kick), 14:37.

ND_Morrison 96 interception return (Grupe kick), 12:58.

CLEM_Shipley 1 run (Potter kick), 10:14.

ND_Mayer 17 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 4:16.

CLEM_Ngata 4 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 1:35.

A_77,622.

CLEMND
First downs2124
Total Net Yards281348
Rushes-yards25-9047-263
Passing19185
Punt Returns0-03-42
Kickoff Returns2-210-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-97
Comp-Att-Int27-40-29-17-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-261-1
Punts6-37.55-38.2
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards7-555-67
Time of Possession27:0033:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Clemson, Shipley 12-63, Uiagalelei 9-23, Mafah 3-11, (Team) 1-(minus 7). Notre Dame, Diggs 17-114, Estime 18-104, Tyree 7-26, Pyne 4-21, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Clemson, Uiagalelei 27-39-1-191, Klubnik 0-1-1-0. Notre Dame, Pyne 9-17-0-85.

RECEIVING_Clemson, D.Allen 7-60, Shipley 5-17, A.Williams 4-26, Ngata 4-22, Randall 2-27, B.Collins 2-18, Ennis 2-17, Mafah 1-4. Notre Dame, Mayer 4-44, Thomas 3-15, Tyree 2-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Notre Dame, Grupe 42.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

