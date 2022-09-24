|Notre Dame
|0
|24
|14
|7
|—
|45
|North Carolina
|7
|7
|6
|12
|—
|32
First Quarter
UNC_Downs 4 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 9:53.
Second Quarter
ND_Mayer 10 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 12:57.
ND_Styles 30 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 10:01.
UNC_Downs 3 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 6:55.
ND_Estime 1 run (Grupe kick), 2:37.
ND_FG Grupe 40, :23.
Third Quarter
ND_Diggs 29 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 12:18.
ND_Estime 1 run (Grupe kick), 10:21.
UNC_A.Green 80 pass from Maye (pass failed), 4:08.
Fourth Quarter
ND_Tyree 1 run (Grupe kick), 13:04.
UNC_Hampton 4 pass from Maye (pass failed), 9:47.
UNC_A.Green 64 pass from Maye (pass failed), 1:44.
A_50,500.
|ND
|UNC
|First downs
|35
|18
|Total Net Yards
|576
|367
|Rushes-yards
|51-287
|28-66
|Passing
|289
|301
|Punt Returns
|3-43
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-34-0
|17-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-20
|Punts
|1-54.0
|5-48.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-46
|9-64
|Time of Possession
|38:13
|21:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Notre Dame, Estime 17-134, Tyree 15-80, Diggs 10-50, Pyne 6-20, Lenzy 1-7, (Team) 2-(minus 4). North Carolina, Maye 13-36, Hampton 10-28, D.Jones 1-3, C.Hood 2-1, Pettaway 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Notre Dame, Pyne 24-34-0-289. North Carolina, Maye 17-32-0-301.
RECEIVING_Notre Dame, Mayer 7-88, Styles 5-69, Tyree 4-24, Diggs 3-65, Thomas 2-24, Lenzy 2-12, M.Salerno 1-7. North Carolina, Downs 5-32, A.Green 3-150, J.Jones 2-71, Morales 2-7, Nesbit 1-23, Blackwell 1-8, Hampton 1-4, Paysour 1-3, Pettaway 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Notre Dame, Grupe 44.
