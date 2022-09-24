Notre Dame02414745
North Carolina7761232

First Quarter

UNC_Downs 4 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 9:53.

Second Quarter

ND_Mayer 10 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 12:57.

ND_Styles 30 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 10:01.

UNC_Downs 3 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 6:55.

ND_Estime 1 run (Grupe kick), 2:37.

ND_FG Grupe 40, :23.

Third Quarter

ND_Diggs 29 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 12:18.

ND_Estime 1 run (Grupe kick), 10:21.

UNC_A.Green 80 pass from Maye (pass failed), 4:08.

Fourth Quarter

ND_Tyree 1 run (Grupe kick), 13:04.

UNC_Hampton 4 pass from Maye (pass failed), 9:47.

UNC_A.Green 64 pass from Maye (pass failed), 1:44.

A_50,500.

NDUNC
First downs3518
Total Net Yards576367
Rushes-yards51-28728-66
Passing289301
Punt Returns3-431-3
Kickoff Returns0-02-25
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int24-34-017-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-73-20
Punts1-54.05-48.4
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards5-469-64
Time of Possession38:1321:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Notre Dame, Estime 17-134, Tyree 15-80, Diggs 10-50, Pyne 6-20, Lenzy 1-7, (Team) 2-(minus 4). North Carolina, Maye 13-36, Hampton 10-28, D.Jones 1-3, C.Hood 2-1, Pettaway 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Notre Dame, Pyne 24-34-0-289. North Carolina, Maye 17-32-0-301.

RECEIVING_Notre Dame, Mayer 7-88, Styles 5-69, Tyree 4-24, Diggs 3-65, Thomas 2-24, Lenzy 2-12, M.Salerno 1-7. North Carolina, Downs 5-32, A.Green 3-150, J.Jones 2-71, Morales 2-7, Nesbit 1-23, Blackwell 1-8, Hampton 1-4, Paysour 1-3, Pettaway 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Notre Dame, Grupe 44.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

