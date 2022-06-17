Notre DameTexas
Totals367116Totals32362
Cole lf4100Hdo III cf3011
Miller 2b3121Kennedy lf3001
Putz 1b5112Mlendez 1b4010
Zyska dh5000Stehly 2b4110
LaManna c4120Todd dh4000
Brnngan 3b4220Mssnger 3b4010
Prjzner ss4121Ardoin c4000
Coetzee rf4010Cmpbell rf3210
Myers cf3012Faltine ss3010

HR_Miller (5), Putz (8). RBI_Miller (24), Putz 2 (48), Prajzner (35), Myers 2 (22), Hodo iii (46), Kennedy (29).

Notre Dame1011300017-11-07
Texas0010110003-6-03
IPHRERBBSO
Notre Dame
M Brtrn51/363314
Rao11/300012
Findlay S21/300002
Texas
Hansen L41/396605
Stevens42/321112

