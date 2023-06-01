EAST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
Gotham FC2110214
Washington2101433
North Carolina2020222
Orlando2011351

EAST DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

North Carolina 1, Orlando 1, tie

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

Wednesday, May 3

Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Wednesday, May 10

Washington 4, Orlando 2

Wednesday, June 7

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

North Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
Louisville2200526
Kansas City2101433
Houston2101223
Chicago2002040

CENTRAL DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

Kansas City 2, Houston 0

Wednesday, May 3

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Wednesday, May 17

Louisville 3, Kansas City 2

Wednesday, May 31

Louisville 2, Chicago 0

Wednesday, June 14

Chicago at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Chicago at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WEST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
OL Reign3210507
San Diego2101133
Angel City2011021
Portland1001010

WEST DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

OL Reign 2, Angel City 0

San Diego 1, Portland 0

Wednesday, May 3

Angel City 0, OL Reign 0, tie

Wednesday, May 31

OL Reign 3, San Diego 0

Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

San Diego at Angel City, 10 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28

San Diego at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Portland at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Angel City at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Portland at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you