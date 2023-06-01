EAST DIVISION
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Gotham FC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Orlando
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
EAST DIVISION
Wednesday, April 19
North Carolina 1, Orlando 1, tie
Gotham FC 1, Washington 0
Wednesday, May 3
Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 1, tie
Wednesday, May 10
Washington 4, Orlando 2
Wednesday, June 7
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
North Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 28
Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Louisville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Houston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
CENTRAL DIVISION
Wednesday, April 19
Kansas City 2, Houston 0
Wednesday, May 3
Houston 2, Chicago 0
Wednesday, May 17
Louisville 3, Kansas City 2
Wednesday, May 31
Louisville 2, Chicago 0
Wednesday, June 14
Chicago at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Chicago at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4
Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
WEST DIVISION
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|OL Reign
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|7
|San Diego
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Angel City
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
WEST DIVISION
Wednesday, April 19
OL Reign 2, Angel City 0
San Diego 1, Portland 0
Wednesday, May 3
Angel City 0, OL Reign 0, tie
Wednesday, May 31
OL Reign 3, San Diego 0
Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
San Diego at Angel City, 10 p.m.
OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 21
San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 28
San Diego at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
Portland at Angel City, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Angel City at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Portland at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
