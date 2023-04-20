EAST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
Gotham FC1100103
North Carolina1010111
Orlando1010111
Washington1001010

EAST DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

North Carolina 1, Orlando 1, tie

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

Wednesday, May 3

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Orlando at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

North Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
Kansas City1100203
Chicago0000000
Louisville0000000
Houston1001020

CENTRAL DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

Kansas City 2, Houston 0

Wednesday, May 3

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Louisville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Chicago at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Chicago at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WEST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
OL Reign1100203
San Diego1100103
Portland1001010
Angel City1001020

WEST DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

OL Reign 2, Angel City 0

San Diego 1, Portland 0

Wednesday, May 3

Angel City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

OL Reign at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

San Diego at Angel City, 10 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28

San Diego at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Portland at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Angel City at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Portland at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

