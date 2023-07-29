EAST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
North Carolina532015311
Gotham FC4211767
Washington52039136
Orlando40134131

EAST DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

North Carolina 1, Orlando 1, tie

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

Wednesday, May 3

Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Wednesday, May 10

Washington 4, Orlando 2

Wednesday, June 7

Orlando at Gotham FC ppd.

Wednesday, June 14

North Carolina 2, Washington 1

Wednesday, June 28

Gotham FC at Orlando ppd.

Saturday, July 22

North Carolina 6, Washington 0

Sunday, July 23

Gotham FC 3, Orlando 1

Friday, July 28

Washington 4, Gotham FC 2

Saturday, July 29

North Carolina 5, Orlando 0

Friday, Aug. 4

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
Louisville440010212
Kansas City531111410
Houston4103383
Chicago50140101

CENTRAL DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

Kansas City 2, Houston 0

Wednesday, May 3

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Wednesday, May 17

Louisville 3, Kansas City 2

Wednesday, May 31

Louisville 2, Chicago 0

Wednesday, June 14

Kansas City 4, Chicago 0

Louisville 3, Houston 0

Friday, July 21

Louisville 2, Chicago 0

Saturday, July 22

Kansas City 3, Houston 1

Saturday, July 29

Kansas City 0, Chicago 0, tie

Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WEST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
OL Reign54107013
Portland4202756
Angel City4112464
San Diego51043103

WEST DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

OL Reign 2, Angel City 0

San Diego 1, Portland 0

Wednesday, May 3

Angel City 0, OL Reign 0, tie

Wednesday, May 31

OL Reign 3, San Diego 0

Portland 3, Angel City 2

Wednesday, June 28

Angel City 2, San Diego 1

OL Reign 1, Portland 0

Friday, July 21

Portland 4, San Diego 1

Friday, July 28

OL Reign 1, San Diego 0

Saturday, July 29

Portland at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Angel City at San Diego, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Portland at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

