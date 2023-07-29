EAST DIVISION
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|2
|0
|15
|3
|11
|Gotham FC
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Washington
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9
|13
|6
|Orlando
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|13
|1
EAST DIVISION
Wednesday, April 19
North Carolina 1, Orlando 1, tie
Gotham FC 1, Washington 0
Wednesday, May 3
Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 1, tie
Wednesday, May 10
Washington 4, Orlando 2
Wednesday, June 7
Orlando at Gotham FC ppd.
Wednesday, June 14
North Carolina 2, Washington 1
Wednesday, June 28
Gotham FC at Orlando ppd.
Saturday, July 22
North Carolina 6, Washington 0
Sunday, July 23
Gotham FC 3, Orlando 1
Friday, July 28
Washington 4, Gotham FC 2
Saturday, July 29
North Carolina 5, Orlando 0
Friday, Aug. 4
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL DIVISION
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Louisville
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|2
|12
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|4
|10
|Houston
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|3
|Chicago
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|10
|1
CENTRAL DIVISION
Wednesday, April 19
Kansas City 2, Houston 0
Wednesday, May 3
Houston 2, Chicago 0
Wednesday, May 17
Louisville 3, Kansas City 2
Wednesday, May 31
Louisville 2, Chicago 0
Wednesday, June 14
Kansas City 4, Chicago 0
Louisville 3, Houston 0
Friday, July 21
Louisville 2, Chicago 0
Saturday, July 22
Kansas City 3, Houston 1
Saturday, July 29
Kansas City 0, Chicago 0, tie
Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
WEST DIVISION
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|OL Reign
|5
|4
|1
|0
|7
|0
|13
|Portland
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|5
|6
|Angel City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|4
|San Diego
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|10
|3
WEST DIVISION
Wednesday, April 19
OL Reign 2, Angel City 0
San Diego 1, Portland 0
Wednesday, May 3
Angel City 0, OL Reign 0, tie
Wednesday, May 31
OL Reign 3, San Diego 0
Portland 3, Angel City 2
Wednesday, June 28
Angel City 2, San Diego 1
OL Reign 1, Portland 0
Friday, July 21
Portland 4, San Diego 1
Friday, July 28
OL Reign 1, San Diego 0
Saturday, July 29
Portland at Angel City, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Angel City at San Diego, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Portland at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
