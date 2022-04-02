CENTRAL DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
Kansas City4211657
Louisville4121645
Chicago3111434
Houston3102483

CENTRAL DIVISION

Friday, March 18

Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, March 20

Chicago 3, Houston 1

Friday, March 25

Houston 3, Louisville 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago 1

Wednesday, March 30

Louisville 0, Chicago 0, tie

Kansas City 3, Houston 0

Saturday, April 2

Louisville 3, Kansas City 0

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m.

WEST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
Portland3210517
OL Reign2110424
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC2011121
ANGEL CITY FC3012271

WEST DIVISION

Friday, March 18

Portland 1, OL Reign 1, tie

Saturday, March 19

San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 1, tie

Saturday, March 26

OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1

Portland 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Wednesday, March 30

Portland 3, Angel City FC 0

Saturday, April 2

Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, 4 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Portland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Portland at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

EAST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
North Carolina3210527
Gotham FC3111234
Washington3030333
Orlando3012021

EAST DIVISION

Saturday, March 19

North Carolina 2, Gotham FC 0

Washington 0, Orlando 0, tie

Friday, March 25

Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie

Saturday, March 26

North Carolina 1, Orlando 0

Wednesday, March 30

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0

North Carolina 2, Washington 2, tie

Sunday, April 3

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Washington at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Washington at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you