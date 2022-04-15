CENTRAL DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
Chicago4211637
Kansas City4211657
Louisville4121645
Houston41034103

Friday, March 18

Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, March 20

Chicago 3, Houston 1

Friday, March 25

Houston 3, Louisville 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago 1

Wednesday, March 30

Louisville 0, Chicago 0, tie

Kansas City 3, Houston 0

Saturday, April 2

Louisville 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago 2, Houston 0

Friday, April 15

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Houston, 6 p.m.

WEST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
OL Reign43108310
Portland4211527
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC4112674
ANGEL CITY FC40134111

Friday, March 18

Portland 1, OL Reign 1, tie

Saturday, March 19

San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 1, tie

Saturday, March 26

OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1

Portland 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Wednesday, March 30

Portland 3, Angel City FC 0

Saturday, April 2

San Diego Wave FC 4, Angel City FC 2

OL Reign 1, Portland 0

Thursday, April 14

OL Reign 3, San Diego Wave FC 1

Sunday, April 17

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Portland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Portland at Angel City FC, 9 p.m.

EAST DIVISION

GPWDLGFGAPts
North Carolina4220638
Washington4130746
Gotham FC4121345
Orlando4013161

Saturday, March 19

North Carolina 2, Gotham FC 0

Washington 0, Orlando 0, tie

Friday, March 25

Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie

Saturday, March 26

North Carolina 1, Orlando 0

Wednesday, March 30

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0

North Carolina 2, Washington 2, tie

Sunday, April 3

North Carolina 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

Washington 4, Orlando 1

Saturday, April 16

North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Washington at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Washington at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

