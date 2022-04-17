CENTRAL DIVISION
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|10
|Chicago
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|8
|Louisville
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|5
|6
|Houston
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|12
|3
CENTRAL DIVISION
Friday, March 18
Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie
Sunday, March 20
Chicago 3, Houston 1
Friday, March 25
Houston 3, Louisville 2
Kansas City 2, Chicago 1
Wednesday, March 30
Louisville 0, Chicago 0, tie
Kansas City 3, Houston 0
Saturday, April 2
Louisville 3, Kansas City 0
Chicago 2, Houston 0
Friday, April 15
Kansas City 2, Houston 1
Saturday, April 16
Chicago 1, Louisville 1, tie
Sunday, April 24
Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Houston, 6 p.m.
WEST DIVISION
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|OL Reign
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|4
|13
|Portland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|7
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|4
|ANGEL CITY FC
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|13
|1
WEST DIVISION
Friday, March 18
Portland 1, OL Reign 1, tie
Saturday, March 19
San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 1, tie
Saturday, March 26
OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1
Portland 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
Wednesday, March 30
Portland 3, Angel City FC 0
Saturday, April 2
San Diego Wave FC 4, Angel City FC 2
OL Reign 1, Portland 0
Thursday, April 14
OL Reign 3, San Diego Wave FC 1
Sunday, April 17
OL Reign 2, Angel City FC 1
San Diego Wave FC at Portland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
Portland at Angel City FC, 9 p.m.
EAST DIVISION
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|11
|Washington
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|5
|9
|Gotham FC
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|5
|Orlando
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|1
EAST DIVISION
Saturday, March 19
North Carolina 2, Gotham FC 0
Washington 0, Orlando 0, tie
Friday, March 25
Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie
Saturday, March 26
North Carolina 1, Orlando 0
Wednesday, March 30
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0
North Carolina 2, Washington 2, tie
Sunday, April 3
North Carolina 1, Gotham FC 1, tie
Washington 4, Orlando 1
Saturday, April 16
North Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Sunday, April 17
Washington 3, Gotham FC 1
Saturday, April 23
Washington at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
